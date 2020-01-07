Rascal Flatts will go on a farewell tour after 20 years together

WENN / Judy Eddy

By making the announcement during an appearance on CBS This Morning, bassist Jay DeMarcus says there is a good chance that the country trio will meet in the future.

Country Trio Rascal Flatts They are giving up after 20 years together.

Gary LeVox, Joe Don RooneyY Jay DeMarcus They have announced plans for a farewell tour, which will begin in June.

Appearing on "CBS This Morning" on Tuesday (January 7), they confirmed the news to fans, revealing that their "Farewell: Life Is a Highway Tour" dates will be their last hurray.

"When we started 20 years ago, we couldn't imagine all the people, places and gifts we would find," the group tweeted. "There is no sadness. Only new chapters, new trips and new beginnings."

But DeMarcus told "CBS This Morning" that there is a good chance that the group will meet in the future: "We will not sign a pact that says we will never go on tour again."

Rascal Flatts became a staple of the country with the release of his self-titled debut album in 2000. His hits include "Bless the Broken Road" and "Here Comes Goodbye."

In the last two decades, the trio has sold more than 20 million albums.