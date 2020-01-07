Rascal Flatts announces its next break after 20 years of touring

Rick Diamond / Getty Images for CMT
If life is a road, then it is time to make a pit stop.
The band Rascal Flatts They have been touring together for 20 years, but it's time for them to hang up their boots and take a break. The trio includes members. Gary LeVox, Joe Don Rooney Y Jay De Marcusand they just announced their Rascal Flatts Farewell: Life Is A Highway tour. The group made the announcement on CBS this morning and shared that after countless successes and numerous awards, it's time to go out with a bang.
"When we started 20 years ago, we couldn't imagine all the people, places and gifts we would find," LeVox said. "The biggest feeling we have had is that they tell us that our music has been the soundtrack of their lives." In fact, his music has been the soundtrack of great moments and milestones for fans around the world.
"What better gift can an artist receive than the one they tell me? I married,quot; Bless The Broken Road "," or "We played,quot; My Wish "at my graduation." That & # 39; & # 39; What hurts the most & # 39; & # 39; it's the song that made me love country music for the first time & # 39; or & # 39; & # 39; I & # 39; m Movin & # 39; On & # 39; helped me get sober & # 39; or even & # 39; & # 39; Changed & # 39; made me call my family again after not talking to them for years & # 39; ", LeVox continued." That's why we created music and the reason we can't wait to celebrate this amazing 20 year trip all year, with our fans who we love very much. I don't know what God has in store for the future, but I'm excited to see what he has planned!
"While, of course, it's bittersweet, it's very important for us to celebrate what our music has meant for their lives, as well as what fans have meant for us," DeMarcus explained about his decision to say goodbye. "There is no sadness here, only new chapters, new trips and new beginnings. The music of Rascal Flatts will live forever, thanks to our fans, and this year it is about them!"
Rooney also echoed the feelings of his brothers in the band, and wants to use his platform to inspire other dreamers. "Dreams come true … and we are three walking examples of this truth," he shared. "I am very proud of the fact that we have pursued our dreams together and with courage, hard work and dedication we have been able to cultivate our dreams in reality, it is simply amazing!"
Farewell to Rascal Flatts: The Life Is A Highway tour will begin on June 11 in Indianapolis, and tickets will be available first as part of the Live Nation Country Megaticket.
