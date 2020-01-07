Rascal Flatts announces its next break after 20 years of touring

If life is a road, then it is time to make a pit stop.

The band Rascal Flatts They have been touring together for 20 years, but it's time for them to hang up their boots and take a break. The trio includes members. Gary LeVox, Joe Don Rooney Y Jay De Marcusand they just announced their Rascal Flatts Farewell: Life Is A Highway tour. The group made the announcement on CBS this morning and shared that after countless successes and numerous awards, it's time to go out with a bang.

"When we started 20 years ago, we couldn't imagine all the people, places and gifts we would find," LeVox said. "The biggest feeling we have had is that they tell us that our music has been the soundtrack of their lives." In fact, his music has been the soundtrack of great moments and milestones for fans around the world.