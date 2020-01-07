Rapper Polo G: "I was addicted to Xanax for 3 years!"

Rapper Polo G has revealed that he was addicted to Xanax for three years, but that he has been free of his addiction to the prescribed medication for five months.

"I had a really bad X addiction, like 3 years. I used to think that I had to get high to feel alive. It took a moment when I almost lost my life to lose my life and finally let it go and pay close attention to me health since then my incident in the hospital I stopped doing x & Xanax (5 months have passed) and I've been completely sober for 2 months (hahaha, I definitely got drunk tonight though), "he wrote in the caption.

Read the full post below.

The Chicago rapper is best known for his song "Pop Out,quot; with Bronx rapper Lil Tjay, who has accumulated more than 100 million views on YouTube and reached number 10 on the Billboard Hot 100.