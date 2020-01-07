Rapper G Herbo pleads guilty to battery misdemeanor!

Rapper G Herbo pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor offense for an incident arising from April 2019.

During the incident, the police received a call from a woman, who turned out to be Ari Fletcher, who said that "she was in a verbal altercation with her son's father when at some point he assaulted her and then left the place. With her son. ".

Herbo had left the premises after the altercation, but returned shortly after, where he was subsequently arrested and charged after returning to the scene. He was released from jail with a bail of $ 2,000.

"He kicked me at the door to enter my house because he wouldn't let him in, he beat me up in front of my son, then he took him outside to his friends and made them leave with my son," Ari shared at the time.

After pleading guilty, Herbo received a 12-month probation sentence, and will also have to complete community service and take a family violence prevention course.