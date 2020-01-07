Rafael da Silva: Brighton, Crystal Palace and Southampton offered former Man Utd defender | Soccer news





Rafael da Silva of Lyon could return to the Premier League

Former Manchester United right back, Rafael da Silva, has been offered to Premier League clubs, including Brighton, Palace and Southampton.

All three clubs are in the market for a new right-back during the January transfer window and the current Lyon club is open to sell to the 29-year-old.

Rafael, who was signed by United by Sir Alex Ferguson in 2008 in a double agreement with his twin brother Fabio, has made 129 appearances since joining Lyon in 2015.

But Brazil's international has only made seven appearances in Ligue 1 this season and one in the Champions League, after having fallen behind Dutchman Kenny Tete.

