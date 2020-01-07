Rae Sremmurd's stepfather was shot deadly, reportedly his brother is in custody as a person of interest

Roommates, we are sending our most sincere condolences to Swae lee and Slim Jxmmi by Rae Sremmurd. Unfortunately, his stepfather died after receiving a fatal shot.

According to TMZThe Tupelo Police Department says the officers were sent to a house on Monday night where they found a man who had died at the scene of a pair of gunshot wounds. Police sources reportedly revealed that Swae Lee and Slim Jxmmi's younger brother, Michael Brown, is being held for psychiatric evaluation. At this time, the authorities supposedly call him a person of interest.

The Lee County coroner told the site that the victim was his stepfather, Floyd Sullivan, 62. He helped raise Swae Lee and Slim Jxmmi since they were younger and moved to Mississippi with his mother Bernadette.

Floyd and Bernadette also share a son, Floyd Jr.

Police say no one else is being wanted for the murder.

Rae Sremmurd achieved massive success in 2015 when they released their debut studio album "SremmLife,quot;. Then they released hit singles like "No Flex Zone,quot; and "No Type." Then they released two other albums. before taking a break as a group.

Both brothers achieve massive success while working on their solo music. However, they are expected to publish their expected album "SremmLife 4,quot; later this year.

We continue to send our prayers to Swae Lee and Slim Jxmmi during this difficult time.

Source: https://www.tmz.com/2020/01/07/rae-sremmurd-swae-lee-slim-jxmmi-stepdad-murdered-killed-brother-custody/

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @ Jade_Ashley94