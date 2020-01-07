Putin meets Assad on a rare visit to Syria amid tensions between the United States and Iran | Russia news

Russian President Vladimir Putin met with his Syrian counterpart, Bashar al-Assad, during a rare visit to the Syrian capital, while the possibility of a war between Iran and the United States loomed over the region.

Tuesday's visit was Putin's first to Damascus and the second to Syria, a key ally of Iran, since the beginning of the almost nine-year war that Russian troops joined in 2015 to support the Syrian government.

The two leaders heard a military presentation by the commander of Russian forces in Syria, the Syrian presidency said in a statement along with a photo of the two leaders shaking hands.

Putin extended his greetings to the Russian forces for Orthodox Christmas celebrated on January 7.

He also said that enormous progress had been made in the Syrian conflict, Russian news agencies reported.

"In his conversation with Assad, Putin said that we can now say with confidence that a great distance has been traveled to restore the Syrian state and territorial integrity of the country," the agencies said, citing Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

Peskov told Interfax, RIA Novosti and TASS that Putin met al-Assad at a command post for Russian forces in Syria, passing through Damascus along the way.

"Putin also pointed out that in the streets of Damascus, the signs of how peace has been restored can be seen with the naked eye," according to Peskov.

He said the two men heard military reports about the situation in various parts of Syria, where Russian armed forces intervened in 2015 in support of al-Assad.

"The Syrian president expressed his gratitude for the help of Russia and the Russian army in the fight against terrorism and the restoration of peaceful life in Syria," Peskov said.

Putin had to visit several more sites, Peskov said, without providing further details.

The Russian leader visited Syria in December 2017, but had not been in the capital, he only stopped at the Russian base of Hmeimim on the Mediterranean coast.

High voltages

The visit came amid intense tensions between Iran and the United States, following the assassination of a senior Iranian general in a US air strike in neighboring Iraq.

The death of the general of the Revolutionary Guard Qassem Soleimani has provoked calls throughout Iran to take revenge on the United States.

US troops are based in eastern Syria, which makes the country a potential site of conflict with Iran.

Soleimani, who was killed on Friday in an American attack on Baghdad airport, was widely seen as one of the most powerful men in the region and the architect of Iran's support for the Syrian army.

Tehran has reacted by promising a bloody revenge, just like the militias it controls in Iraq, while the parliament in Baghdad has voted to request the total withdrawal of US troops.

Putin is expected to be in Turkey on Wednesday to inaugurate a gas pipeline with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.