Puerto Rico earthquake: at least 1 dead, island without electricity | USA news

An earthquake of magnitude 6.4, followed by several aftershocks, shook the southern coast of the US territory of Puerto Rico, killing at least one person and injuring eight others while collapsing houses, destroying a popular tourist landmark and leaving the island without electricity, they said officials. said.

The earthquake struck five miles south of the south coast of the island at 4:24 am (8:24 GMT), according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

Just 10 minutes later, a shallow replica of magnitude 5.6 struck five miles off the southwest coast near Tallaboa, followed by a shallow replica of magnitude 5.8 at 7:18 a.m. (11:18 GMT) one mile south of community.

The events led the governor of Puerto Rico, Wanda Vázquez, to declare a state of emergency and activate the national guard to face the consequences of the disaster, newspaper El Neuvo Dia reported.

Earthquakes cut power to the island as power plants shut down to protect themselves. Authorities said two plants suffered minor damage and expected energy to be restored later Tuesday.

"The whole island has no electricity," the director of the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority, José Ortiz, told local media.

Before declaring a state of emergency, Vázquez posted on Twitter that government security protocols had been activated.

She said no government employees were expected at work, adding: "We want everyone to be safe."

Maestro Rey González told The Associated Press news agency that his uncle was killed when a wall collapsed on him in the house they shared in the city of Ponce. He said Nelson Martinez, 73, was disabled and that he and his father took care of him.

Eight other people were injured in Ponce, near the epicenter of the earthquake, Mayor Mayita Meléndez told WAPA television. Hundreds of people sat on the streets of the city, some cooking food on barbecue grills, afraid to return home for fear of structural damage and aftershocks.

According to the authorities, the main airport of the island worked normally, using generator power.

Tuesday's earthquake was the strongest in a series of tremors that have shaken the island since December 28, surpassing the magnitude 5.8 earthquake on Monday. The 10-day earthquake series they have been caused by the grinding of tectonic plates along three faults below the south of Puerto Rico, according to seismologists, who say it is impossible to predict when the activity will stop or if it will be strengthened.

Later, an alert issued by the Tsunami Alert Center was canceled immediately after the earthquake.

Houses, churches and tourist attractions destroyed

Residents of the affected areas said they were shaken by the force of the earthquake, and many turned to social networks to describe the harrowing experience.

Albert Rodriguez, who is from the southwestern city of Guanica, told the Associated Press that the tsunami sirens rang before the authorities canceled the alert.

He added that there was widespread damage in his neighborhood.

"The road is cracked in the middle and it got up," he said.

The dramatic images on social networks seemed to show widespread damage in the city of Guayanilla, home to approximately 20,000 people, as well as in nearby Guanica. Some on social networks reported that hospitals and schools also suffered damage.

The mayor of Guayanilla told the local news channel NotiUno that the city church had collapsed in the incident.

The popular tourist landmark Punta Ventana, a stone arch in Guayanilla on the south coast of the island, also collapsed during the earthquake.

The popular tourist landmark Punta Ventana was destroyed after a magnitude 5.8 earthquake in Guayanilla (Ricardo Arduengo / AFP)

Earthquakes are the most recent natural event that threatens Puerto Rico. In 2017, Hurricane Maria, a category 4 storm, destroyed the island's already unstable power grid, overwhelmed public services, left many residents homeless and killed several thousand people according to government estimates.

One of the largest and most damaging earthquakes that hit Puerto Rico occurred in October 1918, when a magnitude 7.3 earthquake struck near the northwest coast of the island, triggering a tsunami and killing 116 people.