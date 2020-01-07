Psychic medium Matt Fraser remembers his first time "Seeing ghosts,quot;

Matt Fraser See dead people. Walking like normal people?

We cannot say with certainty. But the 28-year-old psychic medium and star of the new E! Serie Meet the frasers Provide some insights into your clairvoyant communication process in this clip from the premiere of Monday's series.

"When I started to see and hear dead people, I had no idea what was going on," remembers the Rhode Island resident. "I remember being in my room screaming and screaming for my mother to come in and help me because I was seeing ghosts and hearing voices."

Matt's mother Angela Fraser He took his son's statements seriously. But as he continues to explain, "my mother gave nothing." Instead, she told him to "never fear the dead."

Angela's response feels less strange once we consider the fact that Matt must have inherited his abilities directly from her.