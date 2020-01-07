Psychic medium Matt Fraser remembers his first time "Seeing ghosts,quot;

Matt Fraser See dead people. Walking like normal people?
We cannot say with certainty. But the 28-year-old psychic medium and star of the new E! Serie Meet the frasers Provide some insights into your clairvoyant communication process in this clip from the premiere of Monday's series.
"When I started to see and hear dead people, I had no idea what was going on," remembers the Rhode Island resident. "I remember being in my room screaming and screaming for my mother to come in and help me because I was seeing ghosts and hearing voices."
Matt's mother Angela Fraser He took his son's statements seriously. But as he continues to explain, "my mother gave nothing." Instead, she told him to "never fear the dead."
Angela's response feels less strange once we consider the fact that Matt must have inherited his abilities directly from her.
In a room full of listeners during one of his interactive group readings, Matt describes the genetic origins of his sixth sense.
"The gift of psychic ability has run in my family from generation to generation," he says, noting that his grandmother Mary He acquired it first before passing it on to Angela, who in turn passed it to Matt.
Even so, "growing up being psychic was not easy for me," says the former EMT, a current full-time psychic. "I tried my best to ward off this ability."
Discover how Matt learned to embrace his talents in the full clip above!
Watch the premiere of the series of Meet the frasers Monday, January 13 at 10 p.m., only at E!