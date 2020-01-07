Preview of the match – Man Utd vs Man City





Pep Guardiola has won his last five national semifinal matches with Manchester City

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola will expect even more success in the semifinals when his side faces Manchester United in the first leg of their last Carabao Cup showdown at Old Trafford, live. Sky sports.

Man Utd vs Man City Live

Guardiola has won his last five national semifinal games with Manchester City since losing 2-1 to Arsenal in the semifinal of the 2016/17 FA Cup. Four of those victories were in the League Cup, winning both legs against Bristol City in 2017/18 and Burton Albion in 2018/19 on their way to lift the trophy.

However, to be a hat-trick of the successes of the Carabao Cup, they will have to surpass their Manchester rivals.

Manchester United vs Manchester City is live at Sky Sports on Tuesday

Manchester United beat City in their last match in December in the Premier League, stunning the champions with a 2-1 victory at Etihad Stadium, and will point to consecutive victories against City for the first time since April 2010, when teams face in Old Trafford.

United, which seeks to complete a sixth success in the League Cup in its history, will also hold on to the fact that it has also eliminated the City in each of its last two draws in the League Cup, eliminating them in the semifinal 2009 / 10 and the fourth round in 2016/17, the last year they won the competition.

3:48 A retrospective look at the 2010 Manchester derby when a late goal by Wayne Rooney led Manchester United beyond Manchester City to the Carling Cup final A retrospective look at the 2010 Manchester derby when a late goal by Wayne Rooney led Manchester United beyond Manchester City to the Carling Cup final

Pep expects more of the same from United

Guardiola feels he knows what to expect from Manchester United when the two sides meet on Tuesday night.

The Solskjaer team produced an exciting counterattack football show to beat City in the derby last month at Etihad Stadium, and Guardiola expects a new United game plan.

1:12 Guardiola says he is not sure if Manchester City remains the "noisy neighbor,quot; of Manchester United Guardiola says he is not sure if Manchester City remains the "noisy neighbor,quot; of Manchester United

"It will be quite similar," Guardiola said. "Of course, in Old Trafford it will be quite different here, but they are a team built to run. When they can run, they are one of the best teams, and not only in England, I would say, because of what pace they have – (Daniel) James , (Mason) Greenwood, (Anthony) Martial, (Marcus) Rashford and (Jesse) Lingard.

"I have the feeling that they are going to run, once or twice or three times, or as many times as possible, and we have to reduce accumulation errors. We have to be prepared for that, but we have to do our game."

2:54 FREE TO SEE: Highlights of Manchester United's victory over Manchester City in the Premier League FREE TO SEE: Highlights of Manchester United's victory over Manchester City in the Premier League

When asked what he learned from that game, Guardiola said: "How fast they are, how they run in the counterattack, how solid, how aggressive they are."

"At the beginning we admitted some counterattacks and in just two or three seconds they were in the box, so they have an incredible pace and talent to do it. But in general, the game was good. We created opportunities and unfortunately, we couldn't win."

The referee's assistant video (VAR) will be used for the Carabao Cup semifinals this month and the final in March, the England Football League announced. "The assistant video referee will be operational during the four semifinals and the Wembley final at this year's Carabao Cup," the EFL said in a statement. "Fans at the stadium will keep abreast of developments in the game with the same notification process and protocols established for fans that have been used during the 2019/20 Premier League season." The EFL said that for the remaining ties of the Carabao Cup, VAR, remotely based in Stockley Park, will assist the referee in just four match-changing situations: goals, penalty / no penalty decisions, direct red cards shown or not shown (the second yellow cards are cannot be checked) and wrong identity.

& # 39; Pep has set the standard for Man Utd to aim & # 39;

Meanwhile, Solskjaer praised Guardiola's impact on the City, saying that the Spanish coach has given them something to aspire to while seeking to close the gap with their rivals.

"We have to aim for performances like that," Solskjaer said of the 2-1 victory against City last month. "We know we can do it physically.

"But every game lives its own life. When you get on like this, I'm sure they will look back and say that this is the Man United we want to see, but we still want to improve that."

"I admire Pep's teams. They have raised the bar so much since Pep arrived that the standards he has set are something we should aim for."

0:28 Manchester United coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could not hide his enthusiasm at the prospect of playing against Manchester City in the Carabao Cup semifinals. Manchester United coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could not hide his enthusiasm at the prospect of playing against Manchester City in the Carabao Cup semifinals.

Team news

Manchester United, affected by injuries and illnesses, faces a race against time to be fit for the semi-final of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday against Manchester City, says Solskjaer.

Jesse Lingard, Anthony Martial and Luke Shaw missed United's goalless draw against Wolves on Saturday due to illness, while Solskjaer admitted that defender Harry Maguire was "limping,quot; during the game.

Speaking after the game, the United coach hoped that "one or two nights in their own beds and hopefully a bit of Bovril or paracetamol,quot; solves any problem, since the injured Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay are already absent in the long term.

1:50 Highlights of the quarterfinal match of the Carabao Cup between Manchester United and Colchester United Highlights of the quarterfinal match of the Carabao Cup between Manchester United and Colchester United

But Solskjaer admits that "some of them are not yet ready,quot; and will now wait until Tuesday morning before deciding on their team selection before the first leg at Old Trafford, live at Sky Sports Football.

"We will give them as long as we can, that is the most honest answer I can give," Solskjaer said in his pre-game press conference. "If there was a game today, I'm not sure they can play their best. Another 36 hours could be a big change."

Guardiola will have Nicolas Otamendi available again after an injury, but the Spaniard has not yet decided on his initial lineup to face United.

"I have an idea," he said. "We have played an incredible amount of games and some players need to rest."

"I have an idea, but I'm not 100 percent sure who will play tomorrow."

1:57 Highlights of the quarterfinal match of the Carabao Cup between Oxford United and Manchester City Highlights of the quarterfinal match of the Carabao Cup between Oxford United and Manchester City

& # 39; Great games give you energy & # 39;

United failed to register a target shot at Molineux and a replay will now occupy the club's only half-week off this month, but Solskjaer ruled out fears of fatigue.

Before the Manchester derby, the United chief insists that "great games give you energy."

0:38 Solskjaer admits that his Manchester United team showed signs of fatigue in their goalless draw with the Wolves Solskjaer admits that his Manchester United team showed signs of fatigue in their goalless draw with the Wolves

"It gives you the need to go to the next level, beyond what you are capable of doing in your head," he said. "You surprise yourself.

"Great games, you get the rhythm, you don't train in the middle, there's no way. It's about mental preparation. Hopefully we remember what we did last time and what we should do better."

Marcus Rashford has participated in eight goals in his last five appearances in the League Cup (5 goals, 3 assists), scoring three goals so far in this campaign.

Statistics

Manchester City have won six of their last nine away games against Manchester United in all competitions (W6 D1 L2), one more than they achieved in their previous 39 at Old Trafford.

Since losing 1-0 to Man Utd in the fourth round in October 2016, Man City is undefeated in 15 League Cup games (W11 D4). The last team to have a longer race was Chelsea between 2004 and 2008 (18 games), although they were eliminated by penalties in that race.

This will be the semifinal of the 15th Manchester United League Cup: only Liverpool (17) has appeared in more in the history of the competition.

Since the beginning of the 2013/14 season, Raheem Sterling of Man City has participated in more goals in the League Cup than any other player (14 – 8 goals, 6 assists).

How to follow

Manchester United vs Manchester City is live at Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 7.30pm; Start 8pm. You can watch in-game clips on the live games blog on the Sky Sports website and app.

The highlights will also be posted on Sky Sports digital platforms and on the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.