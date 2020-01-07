Porsha Williams shares amazing photos and recordings of her vacancy with Dennis McKinley and Tanya Sam: see her amazing beach body here

Porsha Williams is on vacation in a dream with her family these days. She shared some photos with Dennis McKinley and also her friend, Tanya Sam, and the views are amazing.

Check out the photos and clips he posted on his social media account to keep his fans up to date.

Tanya Sam wrote: ‘Everything Irie ❤️The best spontaneous weekend trip evaaaaaaaaa Except our crazy trip home last night’

‘We have to wait another Sunday to see them reconcile ❤ ❤️,’ said someone when referring to the RHOA series. In real time, Porsha and Dennis are fine, but in RHOA they are still separated.

Someone commented: ‘My homeland🇯🇲. Beautiful beautiful Jamaica. Are you having fun in paradise ❤️🇯🇲 ’

Another follower posted this: "@ porsha4real you should try a restaurant called MVP Smokehouse in MoBay … my family owns it and the food is delicious."

Someone else was excited about the opinion Porsha shared through the most recent photo he shared on his social media account and wrote this: ‘GOD is really an artist with such beauty in this photograph. @ porsha4real. "

Porsha shared more photos with Tanya a few days ago, and her fans were impressed by her beautiful appearance.

They made sure to praise the ladies in the comments as if there was no tomorrow.

Porsha is living her best life these days, and she and Dennis are doing well, although in RHOA they still have to solve things.



