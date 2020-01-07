Police plead with the public for information related to the murder of YG's car

Instagram

Although his Los Angeles home had been raided by any evidence that potentially linked him to the murder mystery, the rapper of & # 39; Big Bank & # 39; He has not been charged with any crime.

Los Angeles authorities have asked the public for help in resolving a murder case involving a vehicle belonging to the rapper. Yg.

The star of "Big Bank" made headlines in July (19) when someone driving a Cadillac Escalade registered at the MC led police to a high-speed chase through Los Angeles, opening fire with an assault rifle and killing to a 65-year-old man riding a bicycle.

While the police tried to identify the suspect, YG insisted that he was hiding in a recording studio at the time of the incident. He has not been charged with any crime in relation to the case, although his Los Angeles home was raided during the summer when detectives searched for any evidence that potentially linked him to the mystery of the murder.

Officials are still looking for answers, and now they have asked members of the general public for any information that may be useful to solve the crime, TMZ reports.