Phil Taylor won't leave retirement for the UK Open qualifiers | Darts news





Phil Taylor will not return to professional darts

Legendary Phil Taylor has announced that he will not leave his retirement for the UK Open qualifiers because he needs a new hip.

& # 39; The Power & # 39 ;, who won 16 unprecedented world titles during his time laden with trophies in the sport, asked for time in his career in 2018 after losing in the Alexandra Palace final to Rob Cross.

PDC President Barry Hearn recently admitted that the couple had talked about a possible route back to the circuit by playing in the UK Open Fan Qualifiers in February.

But the 59-year-old man turned to social networks to confirm that he has no time to commit to them.

After checking the calendar I have this year and the commitments I have already made with the sponsors and promoters, it means that it is impossible for me to contemplate leaving retirement for the UK Open classifieds.

And I need a new hip Haha.

And I need a new hip Haha. – Phil Taylor (@PhilTaylor) January 3, 2020

Taylor tweeted: "Having reviewed the calendar I have this year and the commitments I have already made with the sponsors and promoters, it means that it is impossible for me to contemplate leaving retirement for the UK Open qualifiers."

"And I need a new hip, haha."

