Each season is the most dramatic season of The Bachelor/ /High school—Although— but I could Peter WeberIs it the turn to distribute the roses really the most amazing show yet?

"Before doing what you are about to do. There is something you should know," said the host. Chris Harrison he tells Peter in a promotion for the new season.

"What?" Peter, surprised, asks.

"There is something I just discovered. We all discovered it," says Harrison.

"Oh my God," says Peter.

"I'm not sure how this all ends, so I just wanted to let you know," says the host while he and Peter stand in the desert somewhere, in what seems to be the end.

"I feel like I'm going to pass out now," says Peter. And then, in a bed, "It's the last thing I needed to hear."