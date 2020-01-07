Peter Weber's Bachelor Drama is just beginning

Each season is the most dramatic season of The Bachelor/ /High school—Although— but I could Peter WeberIs it the turn to distribute the roses really the most amazing show yet?
"Before doing what you are about to do. There is something you should know," said the host. Chris Harrison he tells Peter in a promotion for the new season.
"What?" Peter, surprised, asks.
"There is something I just discovered. We all discovered it," says Harrison.
"Oh my God," says Peter.
"I'm not sure how this all ends, so I just wanted to let you know," says the host while he and Peter stand in the desert somewhere, in what seems to be the end.
"I feel like I'm going to pass out now," says Peter. And then, in a bed, "It's the last thing I needed to hear."
And then comes the voiceover of Harrison, a promising drama. "This season of The Bachelor it's an amazing journey like you've never seen before, "he says.
But before what happens in the desert, Peter and the contestants who try to win their hearts have to deal with the consequences of Hannah brownThe arrival. A promotion for week two of The Bachelor Presents contestants who are engaged in water works.
"I'm fighting for my chance to be here and I'm fighting for love and, like, I'm going to do what I have to do," Mykenna says in the tearful trailer.
She is not the only one bothered by Hannah's return to the series, even if it is short.
"I don't want to be here anymore. He can be with Hannah. I'm going home, I'm done," adds another contestant.
In a longer promotion, Peter is seen making quite a few moves in the contestants, all in exotic places. "Love crazy. That's the kind of true love I look for," he says.
The Bachelor airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC