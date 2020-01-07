Peter Weber says we have no idea what's coming in The Bachelor

Peter WeberI have to be honest … nobody but Kelley really had a chance on that first group date.

Of course, that's not what most people talk about after last night's premiere of The Bachelor, which began quite normally and ended in a place that nobody expected: Bachelorette reign Hannah brown, who had returned to organize a group date about sex, began to cry after her appearance, which made her and Peter admit that they still had feelings for each other.

It can be said that it was a real convo that probably wasn't organized just because Hannah's face was covered in stained mascara, and nobody knew what to say. She, after all, had just started filming Dancing with the starsand Peter had 22 new and anxious women who expected to go out with him on television. Neither could say yes to go out together, but neither could they say no.