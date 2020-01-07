Peter Weber says we have no idea what's coming in The Bachelor

Peter WeberI have to be honest … nobody but Kelley really had a chance on that first group date.
Of course, that's not what most people talk about after last night's premiere of The Bachelor, which began quite normally and ended in a place that nobody expected: Bachelorette reign Hannah brown, who had returned to organize a group date about sex, began to cry after her appearance, which made her and Peter admit that they still had feelings for each other.
It can be said that it was a real convo that probably wasn't organized just because Hannah's face was covered in stained mascara, and nobody knew what to say. She, after all, had just started filming Dancing with the starsand Peter had 22 new and anxious women who expected to go out with him on television. Neither could say yes to go out together, but neither could they say no.
The three-hour episode ended in To Be Continued, after Peter asked if Hannah could join the show, and she could only say maybe (she literally couldn't say yes, due to DWTS).
Peter then said this in a solo interview.
"I look at her, and I just don't want to stop looking at her. And I just want to kiss her and … as if all this had worked. And it didn't, and I know I didn't. And I just feel like a jerk because I have a amazing group of girls here who hope to meet someone who is really ready to have this job for them too, and I don't know. "
That is a bold admission from someone who has had to say that he is so ready to leave his ex, and an interesting way to address the rest of his season.
Peter visited E! News on Tuesday and opened on how it was to have a moment like that on television.
"It was very difficult. I was reading things. I heard that people thought we were just using it (for the promotion). It wasn't. That was very real between the two of us and that too … that wasn't what I didn't expect. We didn't plan have that conversation, "he told us. "We were supposed to have a real date. That was really the plan, and then, that is real life. We went in and talked and obviously the emotions that I thought I had saved reappeared. And I mean I don't think anyone doubts that ".
So where can the show go from here? We asked, and we got some interesting answers (if not specific).
ME! News: The reality of the situation is that you were single and had all these other women to date, and she was about to do it Dancing with the stars. It was as if there was no happy ending to this conversation. So what were you thinking at that time and how does the show usually take place from here?
It is definitely not normal. I was, as you can see, very confused at that time with her. And then also, I felt horrible, because I knew I had an amazing group that had just appeared a couple of nights before. And I'm going through this, but I also have to be true to myself, and I can't pretend if that's how I feel. It is not normal, and you will see what happens with the rest of that conversation and where we are going from there. But I am happy that at least everyone has seen that we had a beautiful relationship in their season, and you will see what happens with that relationship in the future.
You and Chris Harrison have said that things are a bit different this season, and they even said in a THR interview that they don't think it's possible that their season will be ruined. The spoilers create a kind of complete lateral fandom with this program, so did you get into it without wanting it to spoil, or did it just happen that way?
It's funny because I didn't do it. To answer your question, no, I did not enter thinking that this has to remain intact. But just as it happens, everyone will see why I feel this way. For me, I understand that there is a group that wants to get all that, but I relate it to football. If you know who wins the Super Bowl at the end, you look at the season a little differently or don't look at it the same way. So, just because of the circumstances, it's great for me to know that people can follow me on this trip without knowing how it ends. It's a bit unique, and that's the reason I mentioned it. But he did not intend it to be so, he simply did.
The premiere began with a small breakthrough with Chris saying something sinister. ("Before you do what you are about to do, there is something you should know. There is something I just discovered, we all found out. I'm not sure how this all ends, so I just wanted to give a warning.") That is not usually a storytelling device used in reality television, so what should we get out of that?
You have no idea what's coming. You have no idea. I mean, they did a good job. It was a great thing. I don't think I've seen the beginning of such a season. Just enjoy it, enjoy the ride. Obviously everything will develop and you will see what it means, but that moment was very difficult, a very difficult moment for me. That week, the hardest week of my life, and you will see why.
We just left two seasons where things were very different for the franchise, with Colton and Hannah. This season, especially with the way it started, it seems that something could happen. Was I still waiting for the ideal ending when this started? What were you thinking, looking back at their stations and forward at yours?
They asked me a lot, like, what do you want to be remembered as your season, and I was very clear about it: Nothing. I just want to be remembered as, hopefully, a great example of a love story that people can live in the next two months, and follow it. But yes, in the end, obviously every season is unique in its own way, and mine is definitely unique, and I couldn't have expected it to be the way it did, but it's real life.
How was it for you to watch the premiere?
Um, it's a lot to assimilate. Obviously reliving now, that was obviously a great madness on the whole trip for me, just because it was the beginning and I was very excited that it all started. That first night was unreal for me, I will never forget it, have a good time with the ladies and then just be able to … we got into some of the group dates, and it was amazing to start sharing my passion. . That was a perfect way to start the season with a group date, and see them all really appreciate it and have fun with me. And I think you saw many of Kelley's things that were a little crazy, how everything worked, the strange coincidence of everything. That really was a coincidence.
The fact that you were in the same hotel where you met …
Yes, that was even crazier. We still don't tell anyone, and we ended up going to the later party and that's where we met, and she was on that date and had won. It was just a crazy day.
So nobody else had a chance.
On that date, no. Yes, I will only be honest. Probably not.
And then, when entering that one by one, it was probably the most perfect one to one I could ever imagine, simply having the theme of the whole family, being able to start …
It was an incredible first date (being present for the renewal of Peter's parents' vote).
It was incredible. I was the perfect girl with that. Maddie, she was the perfect choice for that. I took a little risk because I understand it, that could have been a strange first date for some people, to meet the family. But that was great. And then things with Hannah. That was very crude, and just real.
You had two favorites in the first episode that didn't get along very well with the other women, Hannah Ann and Kelley. How was it for you to see and see these women with whom you clearly connected so clearly that you did not connect with the other women?
I mentioned it to Kelley when I could talk to her on that group date, and I swear it was such a random coincidence. No one can blame her for being at her best friend's wedding as no one can blame me for being in my high school meeting. It just happened. But I totally understood why she had a goal on her back. I would probably feel the same way. That's a bit unfair, and why is it here, is it over before it starts? I totally understand. But I really think Kelley handled it very well, and didn't try to rub it in anyone's face just by being honest and giving the facts.
And then with Hannah Ann, that was very attractive to me, what I was doing that first night, being so insistent and intentional. I love that. That showed me from the bat why she was there and there were no doubts, and maybe I am a minority, but that seems attractive to me.
That is always the thing. For the other women or men, it is unpleasant, but for you it was attractive to see her return for longer?
Yes, and the point is that you can do it in two ways. She is the sweetest person in the world, so her behavior was not bad or in an incorrect way. She just wanted to spend more time with me, and made it clear. If she were being a bitch about it, it would have been a completely different story, and she would have seen it. But because she was so sweet and endearing about it, for me that was very attractive.
What can you say about the dynamics with other women in the future? You eliminated eight people on night one!
I know! I cut a lot! Actually, I was happy. I mean, it's never fun to cut people, but I was excited to spend more time. That meant more time, more quality time with everyone. I think that with each season, things get hot and there is drama when you go out with one person along with 21 others. And for me it is also confusing, to date so many people. I've never done it, so the dynamic goes as you suppose. However, there are many excellent women, and completely different personalities, different areas of life and some butt heads. I know there is the whole thing of "cats and rats,quot;: you will see that kind of perspiration. But at the end of the day, I guess it's a good thing that things are happening, because it shows that they really cared to be there and were really trying to see something with me, and I appreciate it.
We saw how everyone reacted when Hannah was there for the first time, but none of them yet knows what happened on that date. Did you feel you had to retrieve them or at least apologize? How did you approach them with the fact that your ex was just there and had this great moment with you?
Yes, it was very uncomfortable for me, and I knew what I was going to have to face, but all I could do was be honest with them and not hide anything, hide nothing, and that's what they deserved. Obviously I felt really bad for having put them through that, but again, I had to be honest with myself, that was what I was doing. You'll see how I take care of it, but be honest, it's the best policy. "
And yes, for all who wonder, we will see the incident of the golf cart that resulted in the new scar on Peter's head, as if we no longer had enough to wait this season. Be sure to also press play on the video at the top of the post to hear Peter explain more about that convo with Hannah in E & # 39; s Daily pop.
This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.
The Bachelor airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC