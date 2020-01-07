Peter Weber from the bachelor believed he would date Hannah Brown

ABC / John Fleenor
Love is a battlefield!
The Bachelor& # 39; s Peter Weber I was still crazy about Hannah brownEven after she sent him home last season High school. In fact, the 28-year-old pilot, who has been perfectly called Pilot Pete, really believed that he and the Dancing with the stars The winner had another chance to love after the ABC show ended.
While talking on the podcast, Happy single hour with co-hosts Rachel Lindsay Y Becca Kufrin, the California native admitted that he almost rejected The Bachelor being with Hannah
"TO (After the final rose), I was prepared to try and I knew there was a possibility of The Bachelor, and I was going to say no to the show, "he shared the reality television personality, after being fired from High school. "Because I saw her for the first time after the show … She said she actually moved to where she lived. I thought: & # 39; We're going to see each other & # 39; we had agreed and I was honestly moved, and (I thought) such this is not over yet. "
He explained that he still "felt some chemistry,quot; with the DWTS winner and was eager to go out with her when she returned from a family trip in New York. However, things changed quickly after watching an episode of After the final rose with Hannah and Tyler cameron.
"I was really excited," Peter said of his next date with the former Bachelorette party star. "(But) it was the second night of AFR and it was she and Tyler. And she invited Tyler out. I thought, & # 39; What the hell?! & # 39; "
"So right there, I have finished, passed and moving on," he explained, and also noted that he had no idea that Brown and Cameron had been sending messages that summer. "It hurt, because I didn't expect that."
The 28-year-old said he got a close during the season 22 premiere, when Hannah paid him a surprise visit … not once but twice! At first, the Alabama native appeared in a limousine and told the man of the hour that he wanted to return the pilot wings he gave him.
"Honestly, I didn't expect her to appear that first night," Peter said in the podcast. "Maybe sometime during the season, but not that first night. That was a complete shock to me. I can be honest … if I should or shouldn't have done it, I start to be a little more excited."
His second appearance in the ABC series came when he organized a group appointment. However, what was supposed to be a cold moment became an emotional confrontation between Brown and Weber.
"You have to realize, I entered because she was very emotional. I was not trying to reach her," said the 28-year-old on the meeting with tears. "I was crying like crazy, so I went over and saw her mask everywhere. I try to comfort her and talk and then I get excited. Things just flood me."
He added that he felt it was the right time to address his situation with Tyler.
"Then I called her and said: & # 39; Why the hell did you do that? & # 39;", he shared. "Obviously it broke my heart to see her that way, I didn't know she still felt the same about me. I wasn't cheating on her. Apparently, she said she and Tyler had been DME that summer."
The meeting of Hannah and Peter divided Bachelor Nation and there seems to be more drama and moments worthy of admiration for fans this season.
We will have to keep our eyes wide open on Monday, when the next episode comes out.