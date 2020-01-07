Peter Weber from the bachelor believed he would date Hannah Brown

Love is a battlefield!

The Bachelor& # 39; s Peter Weber I was still crazy about Hannah brownEven after she sent him home last season High school. In fact, the 28-year-old pilot, who has been perfectly called Pilot Pete, really believed that he and the Dancing with the stars The winner had another chance to love after the ABC show ended.

While talking on the podcast, Happy single hour with co-hosts Rachel Lindsay Y Becca Kufrin, the California native admitted that he almost rejected The Bachelor being with Hannah

"TO (After the final rose), I was prepared to try and I knew there was a possibility of The Bachelor, and I was going to say no to the show, "he shared the reality television personality, after being fired from High school. "Because I saw her for the first time after the show … She said she actually moved to where she lived. I thought: & # 39; We're going to see each other & # 39; we had agreed and I was honestly moved, and (I thought) such this is not over yet. "