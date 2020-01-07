Pentagon rejects Trump's threat to attack Iranian cultural sites | USA news

The secretary of defense of the United States has contradicted President Donald Trump by saying that the country's army had no plans to bomb Iranian cultural sites amid threats of reprisals from Tehran for the murder of its main military commander, Qassem Soleimani, in U.S.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Mark Esper said the US military "will follow the laws of armed conflict."

When pressed if that ruled out attacking cultural sites, Esper intentionally said: "Those are the laws of armed conflict."

In comments that sparked an international protest, Trump first raised the possibility of attacking cultural sites in a tweet on Saturday and reiterated that opinion to journalists the next day.

"We have targeted 52 Iranian sites (representing the 52 American hostages taken by Iran many years ago), some of very high level and important for Iranian and Iranian culture, and those goals, and Iran itself, WILL BE HITTED VERY QUICK AND VERY HARD ", he tweeted.

His message on Twitter surprised administration officials off guard and provoked an immediate condemnation by legal experts, national security experts and Democratic politicians. But the president defended his threat on Sunday.

"They are allowed to kill our people. They are allowed to torture and maim our people. They are allowed to use roadside bombs and blow up our people," he told reporters traveling with him on Air Force One.

"And we are not allowed to touch their cultural sites? It doesn't work that way."

& # 39; Violation of international law & # 39;

The division between the president and his Pentagon chief came amid intense tensions with Tehran after the US drone attack on Friday that killed Soleimani, the elite chief of Iran's Quds Force, near the Airport in the capital of Iraq, Baghdad.

The murder of Soleimani It has dramatically increased tensions with Iran, increasing fears of total conflict.

Iran promised "severe revenge,quot; for the murder, while other pro-Iranian leaders in the region, including the head of the Hezbollah movement of Lebanon Hassan Nasrallah, also promised reprisals.

Washington argues that it killed Soleimani in self-defense, with the aim of interrupting its plans to attack US personnel and interests.

Going to cultural sites with military action is considered a war crime under international law, including a UN Security Council resolution backed by the Trump administration in 2017 and the 1954 Hague Convention for the Protection of Cultural Property .

On Monday, the United Nations cultural agency reminded the United States and Iran that they had signed treaties pledging not to damage the cultural heritage in case of armed conflict.

In a meeting with the Iranian ambassador to the Paris-based organization, UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay said that the provisions of the 1954 and 1972 conventions ratified by both the United States and Iran must be observed.

Mourners flood Tehran as revenge orders for Soleimani grow

Iran hosts 22 UNESCO World Heritage sites.

They include the ancient ruins of Persepolis, the great mosque of Isfahan and the Golestan Palace in Tehran, where the last shah to rule Iran was crowned in 1967.

Outside the Pentagon, Trump's threats were condemned in the United States.

"It shows he is a little upset about this," said Senator Tim Kaine. "The promise of attacking cultural sites is probably a violation of international law."

The threats also caused the reaction of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.

"The targeting of global cultural heritage sites is abhorrent to the collective values ​​of our society," museum leaders said in a statement.

"At this difficult time, we must remind ourselves of the global importance of protecting cultural sites: the objects and places where people, communities and nations connect with their history and heritage.

The British prime minister also distanced himself from Trump's threats.

"There are international conventions that prevent the destruction of cultural heritage." James Slack, Johnson's official spokesman, told reporters during an information session on Monday.