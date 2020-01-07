Patricia Arquette accidentally hits Joey King's head with her golden globe

%MINIFYHTML8c7772ba73ef3094aa4586bb7a2f61769% %MINIFYHTML8c7772ba73ef3094aa4586bb7a2f617610%

WENN / Instar

After her victory on the big night, it seems that Patricia gets carried away a bit because she accidentally hurts her co-star of & # 39; The Act & # 39; Joey King at one of the Golden Globes parties.

Patricia Arquette successfully won a trophy at the 2020 Golden Globes on Sunday, January 5, where she was announced as the winner of the best supporting actress in a miniseries for her performance in "The act"After the victory, it seemed that he had been carried away a little because he accidentally hurt his co-star Joey king in one of the Golden Globes after the holidays.

Patricia and Joey paired when they filmed the popular elevator video while attending Warner Bros. party with InStyle. His concept included Patricia with a plastic Viking hat. He was seen gesturing as if he were singing with one of his hands holding the coveted trophy.

Meanwhile, Joey was raining fake money on Patricia while wearing a felt hat. When the elevator was about to close, he leaned down to bow, but ended up banging his head against Patricia's statue. He banged his forehead against the solid thing quite forcefully when he shared a picture of her wearing a brutal bruise due to the incident.

In Monday's snapshot, Joey could be seen with a considerable bruise on his forehead. "Patricia Arquette accidentally hit me on the head with her Golden Globe. That phrase will give me the right to show off for the rest of my life," Joey wrote in the caption.

He also uploaded the same image on his Instagram page. "Not everyone can say that Patricia Arquette accidentally hit them on the head with her Golden Globe. But I do," he said. "Stoooopppppppp. ICONICC" Vanessa Hudgens commented Aaron Paul, meanwhile, wrote: "This is amazing. My God. Congratulations on last night!" with Kaley Cuoco leaving a series of emojis laughing and crying.

Patricia was one of the winners in the 77th edition of the annual Golden Globes. Accepting his statuette, he said in his speech: "I am very grateful to be here and celebrate this, but I know that tonight, January 5, 2020, we will not look back tonight at the history books." "

"We will see a country on the brink of war, the United States of America. A president tweeting a threat of 52 bombs, including cultural sites. Young people risking their lives, traveling around the world. People who don't know if the bombs are going to explode fall on the heads of their children. And the continent of Australia on fire, "he added. "So, although I love my children so much, I beg everyone to give them a better world. For our children and their children, we have to vote in 2020 and we have to beg and beg everyone we know to vote." in 2020. "