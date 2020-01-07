Pat Sajak's daughter returns to Wheel of Fortune

How Maggie Sajak put it, "S _ R P R _ S E!"

As Wheel of Fortune host Pat sajak He underwent emergency surgery to "correct a blocked intestine,quot; in November 2019, he has reorganized a bit in his famous long-standing game show to make up for his absence. While co-host Vanna white It has been replacing him, a somewhat new face appeared on our small screens in the Monday night episode.

"It's a bit confusing, but this is the deal: Vanna will be the host next week and next. Then, two weeks of shows I recorded before my surgery. Then Vanna again the week of January 6 with a special guest at the puzzle board. "Sajak tweeted in early December. "Then the planets will realign and return to normal."

That "special guest,quot; he referred to was none other than his only 25-year-old daughter, Maggie, who returned to the program 24 years after making her first appearance as a 1-year-old girl. He and wife Lesly Brown Sajak he received her, his second son together, in 1995, after having a son Patrick in 1990.

"I made my debut in Wheel of Fortune A long time ago, "he told White before playing a clip of her when she was young in 1996." I'm walking a little better now and I hope to be a little more eloquent than last time. "