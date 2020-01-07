Pat Sajak's daughter returns to Wheel of Fortune

How Maggie Sajak put it, "S _ R P R _ S E!"
As Wheel of Fortune host Pat sajak He underwent emergency surgery to "correct a blocked intestine,quot; in November 2019, he has reorganized a bit in his famous long-standing game show to make up for his absence. While co-host Vanna white It has been replacing him, a somewhat new face appeared on our small screens in the Monday night episode.
"It's a bit confusing, but this is the deal: Vanna will be the host next week and next. Then, two weeks of shows I recorded before my surgery. Then Vanna again the week of January 6 with a special guest at the puzzle board. "Sajak tweeted in early December. "Then the planets will realign and return to normal."
That "special guest,quot; he referred to was none other than his only 25-year-old daughter, Maggie, who returned to the program 24 years after making her first appearance as a 1-year-old girl. He and wife Lesly Brown Sajak he received her, his second son together, in 1995, after having a son Patrick in 1990.
"I made my debut in Wheel of Fortune A long time ago, "he told White before playing a clip of her when she was young in 1996." I'm walking a little better now and I hope to be a little more eloquent than last time. "
"Many thanks to @wheeloffortune for inviting me and to @officialvannawhite for making me feel at home," Maggie wrote on social media. "See you this week on the puzzle board!"
Meanwhile, it seems that he received a stamp of approval from his famous father.
"Another good job for @TheVannaWhite fsick this week in Wheel. I also like the new puzzle person, "he tweeted.
Maggie also offered an update on her father's health after he assured fans that his absence from the show this week was not the result of a relapse, but "due to the technical aspects of the recording order and all that."
"He's doing well," he told White. "From the perspective of his daughter, it was a terrifying experience, I will not lie, but he is very well and I know he is very excited to return next week."
