Panga's main song is about the need to be brave to fulfill your dreams



Kangana Ranaut and Jassie Gill have joined for the first time in the next Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari movie, Panga. The film is based on the life of a boxer who decides to return at the age of 32. Kangana plays the protagonist and will be seen with Jassie Gill in the film. The film also talks about the need to not be afraid when it comes to going against the flow and fulfilling your dream. The creators released the main song of the movie today and it will surely stimulate the motivation of the listener.



The song has Kangana going through a difficult time when she starts training again after age 30 and has her husband and her little son supporting her throughout the process. Panga's main song is sung by Harshdeep Kaur, Divya Kumar and Siddharth Mahadevan, composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy and written by Javed Akhtar. The optimistic song will surely also become a hit among the public. If you haven't heard the song yet, compare it here. Panga arrives in theaters on January 24, 2020.