Pakistani hitter Babar Azam returns to sign for Somerset for the 2020 season | Cricket News

"He is a true world-class talent and we look forward to working with him again in 2020,quot;





Babar Azam from Pakistan is ready for a second spell in Somerset

Babar Azam, the best Twenty20 batter in the world, will return for a second

Spend some time with Somerset this summer.

The 25-year-old, who assumed the captaincy of the Pakistan T20 team last summer, will be linked to the Vitality Blast club again, and will also be eligible for County Championship games between May 28 and 3 July.

Somerset cricket director Andy Hurry said: "Babar Azam is the best T20 hitter in the world and his return will be a big boost for us."

"He played an important role for us in Vitality Blast last year and his statistics speak for themselves."

"He is a true world-class talent and we look forward to working with him again in 2020."

Babar Azam during his first spell in Somerset

Babar did not have to think too much and long before accepting a second spell in England.

"I really enjoyed my time in Somerset," he said.

"And I hope to return. Somerset has a very good team and the fans made me feel very welcome."

"I look forward to helping the club reach the qualifying stages of Vitality Blast and contributing to winning matches in the County Championship."