Pakistan Quetta explosion kills two, injures many: Officials | Pakistan News

Islamabad, Pakistan – At least two people died and several others were injured after a bomb aimed at a security personnel vehicle in the city of Quetta in southwest Pakistan, authorities say.

The attack took place at an intersection near the city's busy Liaqat market on Tuesday night, police said.

Plus:

"Two people died and the number of wounded is 14," said Waseem Baig, spokesman for the city's main hospital.

The explosives were packed on a motorcycle, although it was not clear if the attack involved a suicide bomber or if the bomb was planted to explode by remote control or a timer, said police officer Mushtaq Hussain.

Quetta is the capital of Baluchistan province, the largest but sparsely populated province in the country, rich in mineral resources and the route of much of the $ 60 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project.

CPEC projects focus on transportation, infrastructure and electric power generation, culminating in a commercial route that will connect southwest China with the Arabian Sea throughout Pakistan.

The route ends at an important commercial port in the Balochistan city of Gwadar.

For more than a decade, Pakistani security forces have been fighting rebel separatist groups that want independence for the Baloch ethnic areas of the province.

Such groups frequently attack Pakistani security forces throughout the province, although no group immediately claimed responsibility for Tuesday's attack.

In November, at least two security personnel were killed and five others were injured in a similar attack on a vehicle, local media reported.

Images from the scene of Tuesday's attack showed a moderately damaged Pakistani paramilitary vehicle, along with debris scattered across the intersection.

Some store fronts adjacent to the attack site suffered moderate damage.

Additional report by Saadullah Akhtar in Quetta