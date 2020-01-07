Olympic Games: team climber GB Shauna Coxsey says he's & # 39; surreal & # 39; compete in Tokyo | News of the Olympic Games

















The GB team climber, Shauna Coxsey, says the sport is growing at an unprecedented rate, before its introduction to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics (Credit: Free Solo and National Geographic)

Britain's most successful climber, Shauna Coxsey, who trains on an impromptu rock wall in the basement of her house, insists she wants to get to the 2020 Olympics in a healthy and happy way after fighting injuries Recent

The sport will debut at the Tokyo Games in July, along with surfing, skateboarding, karate and baseball.

Coxsey, which has already qualified, is no stranger to the competition, having won consecutive world cups of women's bouldering in 2016 and 2017.

Coxsey says it is a "crucial moment" for climbing, as the sport is preparing for its first appearance at the Tokyo Olympics next year.

She said Sky sports news: "It still feels really strange to hear people say that the climb will be at the Olympic Games, and then think of being part of those Olympic Games as an athlete is so surreal."

"I think the climb was already growing and growing at this rate I never expected. So, with the Olympic announcement, that has skyrocketed."

In fact, in recent years, climbing has seen a great increase in popularity.

The Oscar-winning movie, Free only He saw Alex Honnold climb the 3000-foot rock face of El Capitan in Yosemite, without a rope or harness.

Athletes in the Olympic Games will not reach such vertiginous heights.

They will focus on three indoor disciplines, which is a format similar to triathlon, and will include:

Boulder : Climb in different angles, not far from the ground, without rope or harness.

: Climb in different angles, not far from the ground, without rope or harness. Speed : A fixed climb of 15 meters high. You compete against another competitor and win the one that sounds faster at the doorbell.

: A fixed climb of 15 meters high. You compete against another competitor and win the one that sounds faster at the doorbell. Lead: Similar to bouldering but it is higher and that is why it uses a harness and a rope.

Coxsey won the IFSC (International Sports Climbing Federation) Boulder World Cup in 2016 and 2017

Boulder is the strongest event of Shauna in which the 26-year-old girl specializes, but she has to become familiar with the other two disciplines, since they are now part of the Olympic routine.

She said: "I want to get to Tokyo fit, healthy, happy, strong. And if I can do that, I definitely feel I can compete for a medal."

"But with climbing, it's not a sport in which you compete directly with anyone else. I guess a little in speed, but with everything else, it's you and the wall."

Coxsey has been climbing since he was three years old. But it was only when he left school that he made the difficult decision to take a career out of it.

Coxsey aims for a return to full fitness before the Tokyo 2020 Olympics

"I applied for the university and waited for them to accept my offers," he recalls.

"I wanted to know that it was an option for me. And then I postponed a year and gave myself a year to see if I could make professional climbing work."

"Then I broke my leg. I think three weeks after deciding not to go to college, which was not a good time, but in the end everything went well."

Shauna is certainly no stranger to injuries, but it is positive and resilient. Three weeks ago he underwent knee surgery, after damaging his cartilage.

But now she is back in the gym, regaining her muscular strength and ready for everything this year has to offer.