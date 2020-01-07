Olivier Giroud: Inter Milan wants Chelsea striker but has not spoken since Christmas | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML27fd86779bcc22f54dd98325bd79e77a9% %MINIFYHTML27fd86779bcc22f54dd98325bd79e77a10%





Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud may be on his way to Serie A

Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud remains a goal for Inter Milan, although clubs have not had any new contact since the January window opened.

The Serie A club was in contact with Chelsea before Christmas by an agreement for France's international, according to Sky In Italy.

Newcastle vs Chelsea Live

Giroud has not appeared at Chelsea since late November, with Tammy Abraham as the clear No. 1 forward at Stamford Bridge since Frank Lampard arrived as manager.

The 33-year-old has only scored five goals since joining Chelsea in January 2018, although most of his appearances have been a substitute.

He has only made five appearances in the Premier League this season, with four of his five goals in international service and the fifth in the European Super Cup against Liverpool.

A change to Inter would reunite Giroud with Antonio Conte, who initially signed him with Chelsea after his five-and-a-half season with the London Arsenal rival.

