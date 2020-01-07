Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: first half spell worse than Man Utd has played | Soccer news

Reaction of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Pep Guardiola after Manchester United is defeated 3-1 by Manchester City at Old Trafford in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semifinal

















Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admitted that Manchester United could not face Manchester City from the beginning, as it fell to a 3-1 defeat in its Carabao Cup semifinal, one-way clash at Old Trafford

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said that the performance in the first half of Manchester United after conceding to Manchester City was the "worst,quot; they have played with him.

It was a sensational attack by Bernardo Silva that opened the doors to the City in his semifinal of the Carabao Cup 3-1, victory in the first leg, after which United seemed devoid of ideas.

Bernardo attended Riyad Mahrez for the second goal of the City before an unfortunate goal by Andreas Pereria saw the visitors break into a 3-0 lead in the first half. Marcus Rashford retired one in an improved performance in the second half of United before the second leg in three weeks, live Sky sports.

Solskjaer said: "From his goal until halftime, that is the worst thing we have ever played. From the first goal to halftime we simply could not cope with that setback. We were running in the middle. The pressure did not work and we left them play. We dropped our heads. We just made decisions that we shouldn't make.

Highlights of the Carabao Cup semifinal, first leg between Manchester United and Manchester City

"We know they can play that way, we've seen them do it several times. I went to see them last year against Chelsea, they played that way and won 5-0 in the Etihad, so it's not a surprise, but you're good at what they are doing.

"That needed to be ordered at the break … Someone had to take responsibility and we did it in the second half."

"When you arrive at halftime with that result, then pride is a word you speak of. Make sure you win the second half and be in the draw. Of course, it is a difficult task that we have ahead but that second half at least it gives us something to hold on to. After that second half, we have something we believe in.

Manchester City broke into a 3-0 lead in the first half at Old Trafford

"Although it is a steep mountain to climb, we can still climb it. We just have to look forward. We have shown before that we had fallen from a draw at home and we changed it, last year against PSG, for example, like this that we have to believe when we go to Etihad and know that we can act. "

Pep: The semifinal is not over

Pep Guardiola warned his Manchester City team that they are not guaranteed a place in the Carabao Cup final despite seeing City beat Manchester United 3-1 at Old Trafford in the first leg of the semifinal.

Manchester City points to a third consecutive victory in the Carabao Cup title and has placed in pole position, but, despite the positive result, Chief Pep Guardiola remains firm that the semifinal is still at stake.

He said: "In the first minutes, it was tight, they had one or two counterattacks and the second shot. It was an outstanding goal from Bernardo and since then we played very well with many passes coming from behind."

Bernardo Silva and Kyle Walker reflect on Manchester City's 3-1 victory against Manchester United in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semifinal

"In the second half, they changed the shape of a diamond to a 4-4-2 and we had some problems, but it's a good result."

"No (I wasn't frustrated in the second half) because they played well and we couldn't control it very well, especially Mason Greenwood between the lines, we had problems with that, but, overall, it was an amazing performance. We're playing at Old Trafford against our rival in a semifinal and it was a fantastic result for us.

"However, it is not over, it is Man Utd and we see how they can return … but hopefully with our fans, we can make a good game and reach the final again."