



Not so sleepy and Jonathan Burke

Not So Sleepy is on its way to get a lucrative bonus in Newbury next month after submitting between 56 tickets to the Betfair Hurdle.

Hughie Morrison's charge turned the generally competitive Betfair Exchange Trophy into a procession at Ascot last month, with his nine-length demolition work that earned him a 17-pound increase in pesos to a revised 144 mark.

Morrison immediately nominated the Hurdle Champion in Cheltenham as a potential target, but first he was able to compete with the £ 150,000 Betfair Hurdle on February 8, where he would also get a bonus of £ 100,000 from the sponsors of the race for making double the big handicap .

"We've put Not So Sleepy at Betfair Hurdle and we're going to think about it," said the East Ilsley-based coach.

"I realized there was an extra £ 100,000 in the boat before entering it in the previous race. The Champion Hurdle is not the strongest race at the moment, but the Betfair Hurdle bonus definitely pushes us to think of Newbury."

"Some people were quite rude with their jump, but in reality I thought it was quite skillful in Ascot. We will let the dust settle, we will discuss it in the coming weeks and see how it goes.

"He gained 17 pounds, which is a lot, but you can't complain. When you win a big disadvantage by that margin, you deserve it. You can't expect to go out with seven or 8 pounds after that."

Marble Arch, trained by Morrison, chased the same double during the 2001-02 season, impressing on Ascot before stopping when he was favorite to stay in Newbury.

However, he recovered to finish second in the Champion Hurdle.

Morrison added: "" We will discuss it with the owners, but I think it is better if you have time not to draw hasty conclusions, but sit down and keep quiet about it and then discuss when reality takes action. He took the race well.

"Marble Arch bombed the race in Newbury because the terrain was very soft. It was fast in Ascot and then it was fast enough on Champion Hurdle's day when he could perform at his best."

Other contestants for the Betfair Hurdle include last season's Triumph Hurdle hero Pentland Hills, one of six trained by Nicky Henderson, whose team also includes Rifle Raffles, Mill Green, Fred, Countister and Never Adapt.

Willie Mullins has entered eight horses, including Janidil, owned by JP McManus, the winner of all three starts this season, while Paul Nicholls has four.

Not So Sleepy is the 8-1 favorite with Betfair Sportsbook, ahead of Jamie Snowden's Thebannerkingrebel with 10-1.