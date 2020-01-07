Northampton Saints appoints former player Ian Vass as defense coach | Rugby Union News





Ian Vass is back in Franklin's gardens

Northampton has appointed former Saints' scrum half Ian Vass as his defense coach.

The 38-year-old returns to Franklin & # 39; s Gardens from Montpellier, where he has spent two years as a defense coach and Top 14 team skills.

He replaces Alan Dickens, who left Franklin Gardens in November to become the head coach of the U20 England.

Vass made 57 appearances for Northampton during two periods at the club. He moved to train with the Saracens Academy in 2013 and was appointed head coach of England U20 in 2017, before joining Montpellier later that year.

"It's great to bring someone of Ian's caliber on board," said Saints rugby director Chris Boyd.

"He is passionate about learning and improving players. I have no doubt that he will bring a high level of skill and knowledge to our current group of English coaches."

"I would like to thank interim defense coach Jake Sharp, who has done an excellent job and will continue to progress at Saints, given his high potential."

Vass added: "I am very excited about the direction in which the Saints are heading and where they want to go under Chris Boyd.

"Defense is a big part of the game that I'm very passionate about and I think I can add to the configuration."

"The gaming team is an exciting mix of world class players and young English talents, so I couldn't resist the challenge of working with them to help them develop."