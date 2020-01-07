Nikola Jokic scores 47 points in his career, as the Denver Nuggets last longer than Atlanta Hawks | NBA News

Nikola Jokic scored a personal record of 47 points and Will Barton added a season record of 28 to help the Denver Nuggets survive the Atlanta Hawks 123-115 on Monday night.

Jokic was 16 of 25 from the field, with four of the baskets made from a three-point range, and beat his previous record of 41 in his career against the Brooklyn Nets in 2017. His best previous performance this season was 31 points against Memphis on December 28. Jokic also had eight rebounds and five assists.

Barton scored 12 of 20 from the field, including three triples, to overshadow his best season 22 record against Phoenix on November 24. He also added nine rebounds and five assists. Jokic and Barton combined to go 7 of 14 from the three-point range.

The victory broke the winning streak of two Atlanta games against the Nuggets when the teams split their season series. The Nuggets are 2-2 on their current five-game road trip.

Image:

Jokic lifts a jump in the Nuggets victory over the Hawks



Atlanta approached 108-106 in the last quarter when Trae Young hit a triple with 4:25 remaining, but never got closer to three points.

Young scored at Atlanta with 29 points, going 4 out of 5 from the three-point range, and added 12 assists for his eleventh double-double. Kevin Huerter added 22 points, going 6 of 8 from a three-point range, and added eight rebounds. John Collins scored 17 points.

Chicago Bulls 110-118 Dallas Mavericks

Luka Doncic recorded a triple double for the second consecutive game, contributing 38 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists to push host Dallas Mavericks to a 118-110 victory against the Chicago Bulls.

Doncic scored 21 career points in the third quarter, crowning the blast with a deep triple. The local crowd gave him a serenade with songs of "M-V-P!" while shooting free throws in the last minute of the game.

Dwight Powell (16 points), Tim Hardway Jr (15) and Dorian Finney-Smith (11) followed in double figures for the Mavericks.

Lauri Markkanen scored 26 points to lead six Bulls in double figures. Tomas Satoransky (11 points, 14 assists) scored a double double for Chicago, which has lost four consecutive games to drop 11 games below .500.

Image:

Luka Doncic rises to the basket to score against Chicago



Dallas led 61-55 at halftime and 88-82 after three quarters before achieving separation to start the fourth. After a tray of Thaddeus Young led the Bulls to 88-84 in the absence of 10:54, the Mavericks responded by scoring 15 of the next 23 points in the game.

The center of the Bulls, Wendell Carter Jr, left the game with a sprained right ankle in the middle of the third quarter. Carter was driving towards the basket when he landed on Powell's foot and rolled his ankle. The second-year player writhed in pain for a few moments before a small group, including coach Jeff Tanaka, helped him up. The x-rays were negative, the Bulls reported.

Milwaukee Bucks 104-126 San Antonio Spurs

DeMar DeRozan scored 25 points and Patty Mills added 21 from the bench when the San Antonio Spurs passed visitor Milwaukee Bucks, breaking a streak of two consecutive losses.

The game was the second in a set of two consecutive round-trip games between the two teams. Milwaukee won the first game, Saturday 127-118.

The Spurs (15-20) led by 10 points after three quarters and ran their lead to 16 points at the beginning of the final period. Milwaukee closed within 100-89 with 8:12 to play, but never made a serious run in the final stretch.

LaMarcus Aldridge and Rudy Gay scored 17 points each for the Spurs, with Dejounte Murray scoring 13 points and Trey Lyles making 12 rebounds. San Antonio connected with 19 triples (the most seasons) in the victory.

Image:

Patty Mills attacks the dribble against the Milwaukee Bucks



The defeat broke a streak of five consecutive wins for Milwaukee (32-6). It was the first time this season that the Bucks dropped a game to a team with a record below .500 and its biggest losing margin of the year.

Giannis Antetokounmpo led Milwaukee with 24 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists, but failed the five three-point attempts. Donte DiVincenzo added 16 points, George Hill and Khris Middleton had 15 each, and Wesley Matthews had 12 points for the Bucks.

Oklahoma City Thunder 113-120 Philadelphia 76ers

Josh Richardson scored 23 points and Ben Simmons added 17 points, 15 rebounds and eight assists when host Philadelphia 76ers resisted Oklahoma City Thunder 120-113.

Tobias Harris scored 18 points and Joel Embiid had 18 points, nine rebounds and a maximum of eight assists for the Sixers, who improved to 17-2 at home and also broke a streak of four consecutive losses. Al Horford scored 13 points.

Steven Adams led the Thunder with the best 24 points of the season along with 15 rebounds, while Dennis Schroeder added 21 points. Chris Paul and Danilo Gallinari each had 18 points for the Thunder, which broke their winning streak of five games.

Image:

Ben Simmons greets the crowd during the Philadelphia victory over Oklahoma City



There were some anxious moments for the Sixers when Embiid went to the locker room twice in the first quarter. The result was a dislocated finger on his left hand, which was recorded by athletic trainer Kevin Johnson. Embiid was able to return to the game.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander drove to the basket and closed the Thunder within 101-99 with 6:18 remaining in the room. Mike Scott responded with a triple in the next Philadelphia possession to expand the lead to five.

After Embiid made a jump, Gallinari returned with a trey to cut the Sixers lead to 106-104 with 3:58 remaining. Later, Harris threw a dump for a 110-106 lead with 2:06 remaining. The Sixers then scored the next five points to seal the victory.

Utah Jazz 128-126 Pelicans of New Orleans

Bojan Bogdanovic scored 35 points when visitor Utah Jazz won his sixth consecutive game, defeating the New Orleans Pelicans 128-126.

The Jazz, which won for the eleventh time in its last 12 games, kept the Pelicans scoreless for the final 1:27. Rudy Gobert, who finished with 19 rebounds, interrupted Brandon Ingram's attempted tie with a second remaining.

Joe English added 22 points and Donovan Mitchell scored 19, including a playoff jumper for the game's endpoints with 1:12 to play. Jordan Clarkson scored 16 for the Jazz.

Ingram was 35 to lead the Pelicans, who played without second scorer Jrue Holiday, who has a bruise on his left elbow. JJ Redick added 23, Lonzo Ball was 21 and E & # 39; Twaun Moore left the bench to score 13.

Image:

Bojan Bogdanovic evades Brandon Ingram during Utah victory in New Orleans



Ingram scored 12 points when New Orleans finished in a 24-13 run to take a 97-95 lead at the end of the third quarter.

Georges Niang and Ingles scored three points each when the Jazz took a 105-103 lead early in the fourth quarter. Utah kept the Pelicans at bay until Ball's triple tied the score at 121 with 3:15 remaining.

Ingles broke the tie by making a couple of free throws, and Jazz took the lead to five before Ingram's triple ended a 5-0 run. Mitchell's jumper put Jazz back on top with 1:12 to play, and none of the teams scored again.

Boston Celtics 94-99 Washington Wizards

Ish Smith scored 14 of his 27 points in the fourth quarter when the Washington Wizards defeated away Boston Celtics 99-94.

Jordan McRae added 19 points for Washington and Isaiah Thomas scored 17 against his former team. The unmanned Wizards won their second consecutive game and have posted home wins against the Miami Heat, Denver Nuggets and Celtics in an eight-day span.

Jaylen Brown had 23 points and 12 rebounds for Boston, which he never led while looking for his ninth victory in 10 games. Jayson Tatum had 17 points and Gordon Hayward finished with 10 points and 10 rebounds. Kemba Walker (flu) from Boston and Bradley Beal from Washington (lower right leg pain) missed their third consecutive game.

The Celtics lost 74-72 to start the fourth quarter and Brown hit a triple to tie the score at 80 with 8:01 remaining, but Smith scored eight straight points.

Boston closed inside 93-87 on Grant Williams' tray. Tatum's dump made 93-89 with exactly two minutes remaining. Troy Brown Jr bounced a foul from Smith and Anzejs Pasecniks hit two free throws with 43.6 seconds remaining. Marcus Smart made one of two free throws for Boston and Troy Brown got the two right, giving the Wizards a 97-90 lead with 30.9 seconds left.

Hayward scored with 16 seconds remaining to take the deficit to 97-92, but McRae made one of two free throws and the Wizards held.

Indiana Pacers 115-104 Charlotte Hornets

TJ Warren helped light a great third quarter and finished with 36 points when the Indiana Pacers defeated host Charlotte Hornets 115-104, winning only for the second time in their last six games.

Warren, a forward who played in his home state, recorded 13 points in the third quarter of Indiana's 37 points, the most team points in a quarter this season. That was considered a great offensive increase after the teams scored 15 points each in the second quarter.

Image:

TJ Warren goes back to Hamidou Diallo in the publication



Overall, Warren fired 15 of 24 from the field and 6 of 6 in free throws. Domantas Sabonis had 18 points and 12 rebounds, Myles Turner had 15 points and Jeremy Lamb added 11 points.

Charlotte Terry Rozier's guard contributed 28 points (helped by 9 of 9 in free throws) and Devonte's late offense & # 39; Graham allowed him to finish with 22 points. Miles Bridges had 18 points and Cody Zeller contributed 14 points. The Hornets had a winning streak of two broken games, but now they have lost seven of their last nine games.

Brooklyn Nets 89-101 Orlando Magic

Markelle Fultz scored 12 of the 25 highest points of his career in the fourth quarter when Orlando Magic made all the plays in the final stretch to record a 101-89 victory over the visiting Brooklyn Nets.

Fultz recorded his second career game with at least 20 points, beating his personal record of 20 points on December 3 in Washington. He shot 11 of 20 from the floor and made a handful of dynamic plays on the stretch.

The Magic missed 11 straight shots that linked the final 4:17 of the third and the first five minutes of the fourth before Fultz's placement broke a deadlock of 78-78 with 6:58 remaining. He hit another tray and sold out a corner three to make it 85-78 with 6:09 remaining.

Image:

Markelle Fultz scores on the edge against Brooklyn



Fultz then finished the victory by converting a three-point play with 2:31 remaining for a 94-82 lead.

Reserve DJ Augustin added 16 points for Orlando, Wes Iwundu contributed 12, while Nikola Vucevic did not score until the middle of the third quarter, but finished with 11 points and 24 rebounds.

Spencer Dinwiddie and Joe Harris each scored 16 points to lead the Nets, who continued to fight in the fourth quarter. After being overcome 38-22 in the last 12 minutes of Saturday's loss to Toronto, the Nets shot 7 of 23 in the quarter.

Golden State Warriors 98-111 Sacramento Kings

DeAaron Fox had 21 points and seven assists and Buddy Hield also scored 21 when the Sacramento Kings defeated the Golden State Warriors by 111-98.

Trevor Ariza added 18 points in the season and six rebounds for the Kings, and Harrison Barnes scored 18 as well. Sacramento led 31 on the road to win for the second time in 11 games, which allowed coach Luke Walton to rest most of his headlines in the last quarter.

It was the Kings' second unequal victory over the Warriors this season, having defeated Golden State 100-79 on the road on December 15.

Glenn Robinson III had 16 points and five rebounds for Golden State. Omari Spellman added 13 points and six rebounds. The Warriors, who played without Draymond Green and D & # 39; Angelo Russell, have lost five straight games after a run of four consecutive wins.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr was ejected at the end of the second quarter after being hit with consecutive technical fouls by referee Jason Goldenberg. Kerr initially seemed upset by a continuation call that followed the Kings' path, then broke out after Golden State did not receive a similar call. Kerr walked angrily to the court after the second coach and shouted at Goldenberg before leaving.

Ariza shot 7 of 9 after leaving the bench. He made five of his first six shots, including a pair of triples and two mates for the Kings to start quickly. Barnes added a three that put Sacramento ahead 44-28. Hield and Corey Joseph hit consecutive threesomes and Harry Giles followed him with a float to put the 83-52 in the third.

