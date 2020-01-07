NFL playoffs betting round betting guide: Spread, moneyline, picks above / below

The NFL playoffs are warming up and one of the remaining eight teams will be crowned Super Bowl champion! The four local teams in the Divisional Round are favored, and three are healthy favorites. The 49ers (-7) start things against the Vikings on Saturday. That game will be followed by the Ravens showdown (-9) vs. Titans The Chiefs (-9.5) receive the Texans in Sunday's first game, which will be followed by the Packers (-4) vs. competition. Seahawks Total points range from a minimum of 45 (49ers-Vikings) to a maximum of 51 (Chiefs-Texans), so no low-scoring issues or shootings are expected. Let's get into the top margin, in the money line and in the plus / minus selections of the second round!

All the data presented is until Tuesday morning. You can track all the NFL line movement in the BetQL Line Movement Panel. The figures below are calculated by betting a unit on each bet promoted with -110 spread odds.

NFL playoff betting bets: division round week selection

Vikings (+7) to 49ers

After seeing the Vikings go to New Orleans and achieve a great distaste for the saints, it is hard not to imagine them taking that momentum into this confrontation. Given that Dalvin Cook and Adam Thielen appear to be closer to 100 percent in terms of health, the Minnesota offensive will feature a complete stable of weapons, including Stefon Diggs, Kyle Rudolph and Kirk Cousins, who finally overcame the hump and won a Playoff game nearby. . Although it took extra time to do the job, you can make a clear argument that the offensive core of Minnesota is superior to that of San Francisco. It is also worth mentioning that the Vikings defense did the unthinkable: it led the NFL leader, Michael Thomas, to seven receptions for 70 yards, while Alvin Kamara 21 yards running in seven carries and 34 yards receiving in eight catches . The punters should not overlook that.

The Niners' tough offensive features brilliant game designs built by the brain of Kyle Shanahan. That is something to keep in mind. However, the San Francisco defense vanished as the regular season progressed. That happened, in part, due to some injuries, but it is worth noting that they allowed 46 points to the Saints, 29 to the Falcons, 31 to the Rams and 21 to the Seahawks, respectively, in the last four games of the regular. season. Therefore, it is easy to imagine that this Viking offense will be able to move the ball against them and keep this game tight, making Minnesota a stellar option with a plus-7.

NFL playoffs betting selections: selection of the money line of the divisional round of the week

Seahawks (+170) in Packers

Yes, the Packers are 7-1 at home this season. However, five of those victories ended up as games of a possession. The Seahawks are 8-1 on the road as they enter this contest and come from a wild card victory over the Eagles last week. It is important to note that none of the teams faced a particularly difficult schedule in the aforementioned house / road situations, but I am leaning on the team with a sample size of the entire season of strong visits in this contest, particularly due to the current questionable state of the air game of Aaron Rodgers and Green Bay, which has had problems throughout the season. There is value in the money line of more than 170 Seattle, and, based on the four-point difference, the Seahawks are most likely to keep this game close and achieve surprise.

Through the public betting panel of the BetQL NFL, 62 percent of the total tickets wagered so far have backed Seattle. In addition, according to our Sharp Picks panel, professional punters also lean towards the Seahawks.

NFL playoff betting bets: divisional round over / under selection of the week

Crows against the Titans (UNDER 47)

It is never easy to accurately predict the script of an NFL game. But if this game is kept at a surprising distance, it is clear what we should expect. The Titans would rely heavily on Derrick Henry, who hastened the ball 34 times for 182 yards and a touchdown in the wild card victory of Tennessee 20-13 over the Patriots. In that competition, the Titans threw the ball 40 times for 201 yards and threw it 16 times for 76 yards. That is their daily bread, and although the rainy weather conditions affected their game plan a bit, they will most likely use Henry and his running game as much as possible. Meanwhile, the Ravens led the NFL with a rush percentage of 56 percent this season and were the most effective rush team in the NFL (by a wide margin). By context, no other team ran the ball more than half the time, and Lamar Jackson's superhuman abilities played an obvious role.

The Ravens ranked third in the NFL in scoring defense, allowing 17.6 points per game in the regular season. The Titans arrived in 12th, allowing 20.2. But, as was shown last week, Tennessee's defense is a great threat and didn't seem bewildered on the road. Due to the first run nature of both teams (which will keep the clock running) and the strength of both defenses, the bass seems like a logical bet.