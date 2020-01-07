NFL Playoff Yahoo DFS teams: lineup tips for the daily fantasy football GPPs of the divisional round

It is difficult to participate in a daily fantasy football tournament of the divisional round and not have Lamar Jackson or Patrick Mahomes in their lineup, but with so many good QBs available, you can survive without them. That's what we tried to do with our Yahoo DFS picks for the second round of the NFL playoffs (Saturday and Sunday list).

By fading out Jackson and Mahomes, we have more money released for pass hunters. We still have a dream of boom or bust in WR because every good GPP lineup needs one, but we hope our differentiation comes in RB, where we are fading both Derrick Henry and Dalvin Cook. Our most expensive RB is emerging from an injury (just like Cook last week), and our RB2 heads a field that gave headaches to fantasy owners most of the season. Hopefully, some of the residual concerns about Mark Ingram and Damien Williams keep their property relatively low.

Clearly, this alignment depends on the Seahawks doing well, which is a risky proposition in their own right, but if we reach a single Russell Wilson-Tyler Lockett TD and the rest of our players reach the upper floors, they have come down stretching, we will be in good shape.

NFL Playoff Yahoo DFS picks: GPP lineup fantasy football daily division round

QB Russell Wilson, Seahawks @ Packers ($ 31). Wilson has the price of QB4 on Yahoo this week, and that is correct given his confrontation (Green Bay allowed the fourth lowest number of fantasy points for the QB this year) and the lack of Seattle's career game. But Wilson is all of Seattle's offense, and with talented catchers and the ability to accumulate yards with his legs, he will get points. DFS owners can see the confrontation and the fact that they can get Aaron Rodgers for $ 3 less (or Ryan Tannehill for $ 10 less) and fade Wilson, but we're sure he will produce more than 250 yards per pass, more than 30 yards on the ground, and at least two total touchdowns, with the advantage of much more.

RB Mark Ingram, Crows vs. Titans ($ 23). We expect others to disappear from Ingram due to concerns about his calf injury. While the ailment could limit it a bit, it is expected to play and you should see around your average of 14.5 touches (weeks 1-15). Ingram does not have a lot of upward yards, but with an average of 5.0 yards per carry, it provides a good floor, and is always a multi-TD threat, given the lethal offensive of the Baltimore Red Zone.

RB Damien Williams, Chiefs vs. Texans ($ 16). Williams mastered the touches of RB of Kansas City in weeks 16 and 17 after returning from a rib injury, totaling 35 (28 carries, seven receptions). He posted an impressive total of 246 yards and three touchdowns in those two games, proving he is healthy and effective. Those numbers are similar to his two-game playoff race last season, when he accumulated 45 touches, 250 total yards and four touchdowns. It could be said that Williams is the cheapest player on the list, since DFS sites have clearly not realized the fact that he is the No. 1 clear of Kansas City. The Texans also finished the regular season allowing the seventh highest number of fantasy points for the RB, so Williams also has a very favorable showdown. It may be a chalk play in GPP, but all indications point to solid performance.

WR DeAndre Hopkins, Texans @ Chiefs ($ 31). The Bills allowed the third lowest number of fantasy points to the WR during the regular season and feature one of the most important closing corners of the league (Tre & # 39; Davious White), and Hopkins still recorded six catches for 90 yards against them last week. The Chiefs were actually a little better against the WRs during the regular season despite the perception that they have a leaky defense, but they don't have a top corner like White. If Houston lags behind with two scores in the second half, possible, if not likely, Hopkins should accumulate cheap catches and beat his performance of nine catches and 55 yards against Kansas City earlier in the season.

WR Tyreek Hill, Chiefs vs. Texans ($ 28). Hill set the Texans on fire in Week 6, catching five passes for 80 yards and two scores. It has a high floor and ceiling in this favorable confrontation, and it is difficult to fade it in GPP despite its relatively mediocre production on the stretch (less than 73 yards in each of its last five complete games). Hill has the price of WR3 in Yahoo contests, so it is not cheap, but we all know the type of advantage it has.

WR Allen Lazard, Packers vs. Seahawks ($ 13). Lazard has received 17 goals in the last two games, catching nine of those looks for 114 yards and a touchdown. He has quietly ascended to the WR2 state in Green Bay, and against a Seattle defense that allowed the 12th reception of WR during the regular season, he could be online for some more receptions than he might think. If you need a WR value that might not have a great property, Lazard is your man.

TE George Kittle, 49ers vs. Vikings ($ 25). Only the Ravens allowed fewer fantasy points for the TE than the Vikings in the regular season, and we hope that means that some DFS owners vanish Kittle for the equally monstrous Travis Kelce or cheaper options in better fighting, such as Mark Andrews or a clearance -Play as Jimmy Graham. To be fair, when Kittle faced the team that allowed fewer fantasy points than the Vikings, he only had 17 yards in two receptions, so there may be reasons to fade it, but when you look at how he dominated the last four games (31 receptions, 366 yards, two touchdowns), it's hard to expect anything more than large numbers.

FLEX Tyler Lockett, Seahawks @ Packers ($ 21). The fantasy owners had a love and hate relationship with Lockett on the stretch, while struggling powerfully from weeks 10-14 only to recover with 120 yards and a score in week 15 when he was in many banks. He laid a full egg in week 16, then finished the season with 51 yards and a score in week 17. His modest 4-62 line last week is closer to his roof than his floor, but still has many advantages in Any match. The Seattle racing game is so exhausted that it will be forced to pass even in a confrontation that favors the race, so Lockett should see seven more goals. Many will opt for their teammate DK Metcalf for $ 2 less, but Lockett has the same advantage.

D / ST Seattle Seahawks @ Packers ($ 12). At this point in the playoffs, there are no "favorable,quot; confrontations for D / ST. Each offense is solid, and most defenses are also strong. Ultimately, we're just looking to save money here to complete the rest of our lineup, and the Seahawks offer a good amount of money for the money. Green Bay also costs $ 12 and has the advantage of being at home and resting, but given our Wilson-Lockett stack, we're going to fade the Packerse. In the 10-15 weeks, Seattle posted 16 takeaways, nine catches and two touchdowns, and that included games against San Francisco, Minnesota and the Rams. Ultimately, we only expect at least one big play, and Seattle has shown that it can do that.