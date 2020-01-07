NFL playoff DraftKings selections: DFS alignment tips for divisional round cash games

With only four games in the second round of the NFL playoffs, it's difficult to really build a classic lineup of "cash games,quot; in the NFL DFS. You will have to take some risks due to budgetary restrictions or coping problems (or, realistically, both). For our DraftKings division round selections for the Saturday and Sunday list, we are taking risks in WR and paying for "safe,quot; players in QB, RB and TE.

This strategy is far from safe. Our RBs, despite being the most talented and expensive available, face brutal confrontations. You can justify the payment in RB (as we did with Damien Williams and Duke Johnson in our FanDuel weekend lineup) and pay the high-goal WRs, but we will follow the guaranteed touches and instead hope our WR can hit in one or Two big plays and give us solid floors.

Ultimately, most players face difficult clashes by the time the second round of the playoffs arrives. Sure, you can find a talented RB with a slightly easier confrontation (Mark Ingram? Aaron Jones?), But at the end of the day, we have both of them of the most talented RBs on our list. In cash games, that means a lot, and with Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce also in big clashes, we should be able to afford a failure of one of our risky WRs.

NFL Playoff DraftKings Picks: Divisional Round DFS cash games lineup

QB Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs vs. Texans ($ 7,500). Mahomes is priced at $ 900 below Lamar Jackson and $ 800 above Deshaun Watson, so it is not exactly a "value,quot;, especially when considering its relatively modest numbers in its last six games (234.2 yards aerial per game, 10 TD total). But we know what kind of advantage he has, especially now that he's running a little more (22.7 yards per game, two touchdowns on the ground in the last six games). Houston allowed the fourth highest number of fantasy points for the QB during the regular season, and Mahomes put them on earlier this year (273 yards, three touchdowns). We expect others to pay for Jackson or try to save money with one of the other talented QBs with lower prices than Mahomes and in fact we have a relatively low ownership of the best NFL pin.

RB Derrick Henry, Titans @ Ravens ($ 8,200). Henry may be shy in cash games, but that's fine. He has been almost unstoppable in his last seven games, running for 1,078 yards and 11 touchdowns. His worst game in that span was a 21-carry and 86-yard performance against Houston in week 15 when he played on a hamstring. By giving Henry 35 touches last week, the Titans made it clear that they plan to ride it as long as they can, and DFS owners in cash games should do the same. You know the touches will be there, which is half the battle. Some owners may fade Henry in DK due to his lack of receptions and possible concerns about the game's script, but we're not biting that hook. Even in a relatively difficult confrontation, no RB is likely to record 80 yards and a score.

RB Dalvin Cook, Vikings @ 49ers ($ 8,000). Like Henry, Cook dealt with injury problems in the final leg, but looked over 100 percent in the wild card round, running for 111 yards and two scores on 21 carries. Unlike Henry, we know that Cook can make a difference in the receiving game if the script of the game requires it. Few teams are tougher against the race than San Francisco, and Dee Ford (ankle) and Kwon Alexander (pec) are expected to recover for this game, but we saw the Niners give up 100-yard games during the middle of the game. season for Christian McCaffrey and Kenyan Drake, and lately they have had trouble keeping the RB out of the end zone, allowing four touchdowns on the ground in their last three games.

WR Deebo Samuel, 49ers vs. Vikings ($ 5,200). Because we can't afford WR in a big way, we have to look for guys who at least get consistent touches / goals. Samuel gets a good amount of goals (5.4 per game) and is always good for a couple of carries per game, too. With his great game potential and his prominent role in the 49ers offense, Samuel is a solid choice against a Viking defense that allowed the WR 11 most fantastic points during the regular season.

WR Marquise Brown, Ravens vs. Titans ($ 4,400). Brown is not a typical cash game, as he has had 15 yards per receiver or less in four of his last five games. In addition, he has only had one game since Week 2 with more than 49 yards per catcher. Still, he has managed to score seven touchdowns in 14 games this year and is easily the best receiver in Baltimore. Because we are paying both in QB, RB and TE, we have to take a risk on a wide receiver, and getting Brown at WR13 prices still presents a solid value. The Titans are in the middle of the road against the WRs, allowing more eleventh receptions to the position, so Brown is in a slightly better place for captures than he might have originally thought.

WR Corey Davis, Titans @ Ravens ($ 3,700). Davis was excluded last week, so he probably won't be on people's lists for cash games, but he was a stable 40-yard producer in the final leg. Obviously, that's not so good, but Davis will look good. We know that Tennessee will try to establish Henry early, but if he lags behind in the second half, Davis could get some cheap production. "Cheap,quot; is the key word, since Davis is less expensive than a few receivers whose goals are less predictable. We will take the savings and expect Davis to get scores for the first time since week 7.

TE Travis Kelce, Chiefs vs. Texans ($ 6,400). As soon as we chose Mahomes as our QB and got engaged to Henry and Cook, we almost had to choose Kelce as a stacking partner. Sure, we could have used Jacob Hollister in TE and tried to find a way to fit into Tyreek Hill ($ 7,600), but that would have required even more risky WR selections. Kelce is an objective monster (second most in the regular season among the players who still play), and Houston allowed the ninth most fantasy points for TEs in the regular season. Kelce has a floor as high as virtually any WR or TE, so it is worth paying in cash games.

FLEX Jacob Hollister, Seahawks @ Packers ($ 4,000). Hollister has not done much on the road, as he failed to score in each of the last seven games (including the wild card game last week). However, he has seen consistent goals in that span (5.6 per game), and Seattle has thrown him at least eight times in three games this year. Green Bay is in the middle of the group in defense of the TE, with its statistics inflated by stallions like George Kittle (6-129-1), Darren Waller (7-126-2) and Kelce (4-63-1), but if Seattle throws Hollister more than six times, he can also publish large numbers.

D / ST Seattle Seahawks @ Packers ($ 2,600). We are mainly launching D / ST, as there are no favorable confrontations at this time in these playoffs. You can present a solid argument for the Vikings at $ 2,700 or the Packers at $ 2,800, but that would require changes in our lineup, which is ultimately not worth it. In the 10-15 weeks, Seattle totaled nine catches, 16 to go and two defensive touchdowns, and that included games against the 49ers, Vikings and Rams. Seattle still has enough talent on its list to make some big plays despite the tough confrontation.