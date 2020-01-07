Neymar: PSG striker says that 2019 was a "difficult year,quot; | Soccer news

"Although it seems like a bad year, it was a year full of learning and many experiences. I am taking the positive side so that 2020 can be better."

















Neymar says he learned a lot in 2019 and expects 2020 to be better, after a difficult year both on and off the field.

Neymar admitted that 2019 was a difficult year for him "personally and professionally,quot;, after speculation about his future in Paris Saint-Germain, injury problems and controversies in his private life.

The 27-year-old lost a total of 30 games for PSG last year due to ankle, thigh and foot problems, as well as a lack of fitness.

The forward almost left the Ligue 1 champions last summer in Barcelona, ​​but the talks were interrupted by the proposed return to Camp Nou.

The Brazilian international said: "Professionally and personally, 2019 was a difficult year for me.

"It was a year full of learning and changes. I got hurt and had to go back. Then I got hurt again."

Neymar suffered injuries twice while on international service for Brazil in 2019

Despite some impressive performances on his return to Thomas Tuchel's side in September, Neymar was booed by fans at the Parc des Princes, after telling the French giants that he wanted to leave and even offered to pay 20 million euros ( £ 17.7 million) for a transfer. back to his old club.

In the same month, police in Brazil accused the model Najila Trindade and her former partner of fraud for accusations of rape towards Neymar that were made four months earlier.

The forward denied the claims and was acquitted of any irregularity.

PSG head coach Tuchel said he was not happy with Neymar's decision to attend the Davis Cup in Madrid.

His behavior was also questioned earlier this year after he seemed to hit a follower during the final defeat of the PSG French Cup against Rennes.

Neymar received a three-game ban (then reduced to two games) for using profane language on social media to match officials, after PSG's controversial 3-1 loss to Manchester United in the round of eighths. Champions League final last season.

Neymar has scored eight goals in 10 Ligue 1 matches for PSG this period

"Although it seems like a bad year, it was a year full of learning and many experiences," he added.

"I am taking the positive side so that 2020 can be better."

Since returning from an injury at the end of November, Neymar scored four goals and made four assists in five appearances in the top French category for the PSG.

The PSG has won its last seven games in all competitions and has a seven-point lead at the top of Ligue 1.