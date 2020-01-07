The state of Mississippi had also expressed interest in the judge in the midst of his search for a new coach





Joe Judge has been with the Patriots since 2012

The New York Giants are expected to hire New England Patriots special teams coordinator and open receiver coach Joe Judge as their new head coach.

After missing Matt Rhule as their new head coach, the Giants would have acted quickly on Tuesday, naming Judge for the position.

Judge interviewed for work on Monday. He will replace Pat Shurmur, who was fired by the Giants on December 30 after two seasons and a 9-23 record.

The Giants reportedly had a scheduled meeting with Rhule on Tuesday, but Baylor's director accepted the position of head coach of the Carolina Panthers, according to reports.

The NFL Network reported that Rhule gave the Giants the opportunity to match the Panthers' six-year deal, but the team refused.

Judge, 38, began her coach career as an assistant graduate of the state of Mississippi since 2005-07.

He then worked three years as an analyst for head coach Nick Saban in Alabama from 2009-11, joining the Patriots in 2012 as an assistant special teams coach.

In 2015, he was promoted by the Patriots to coach of special teams and received his most recent title in 2019.

The Patriots season ended Saturday in a home loss to the Tennessee Titans in an AFC wild card playoff game.

One reason why the Giants moved so fast on Judge after Rhule went to the Panthers, according to a Sports Illustrated report, was that Judge had become the main candidate to become the head coach in the state of Mississippi

The Giants had already interviewed several candidates, including Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Wink Martindale, Dallas Cowboys defensive pass coordinator Kris Richard, and Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy.

The club was reportedly also meeting this week with the Patriots offensive coordinator, Josh McDaniels, and the Giants also interviewed Mike McCarthy, who was named the new Cowboys head coach on Monday.

ESPN's Ed Werder reported that the Giants requested permission from the Dallas Cowboys to interview for the offensive coordinator position.

Garrett, fired Sunday as coach of the Cowboys, could provide an experienced ear for a rookie head coach.

The Giants need permission to speak with Garrett because he is still under contract in Dallas for another week.