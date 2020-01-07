Never forget when Bill Hader parodied The O.C. from Rachel Bilson

Shutterstock
Mmmm, what do you say? That Bill hader Y Rachel Bilson Are they dating? Oh, the internet loves to see it.
Hader and Bilson confirmed their relationship by attending the 2020 Golden Globes together on Sunday. The couple smiled big while posing for photos on the red carpet, with the Barry star dressed in a black suit and The o.c. alum wears a black and gold dress with a lace bodice.
But there is one thing we should all remember about what connects the newest couple in Hollywood: the 2007 digital short of The Lonely Island "The Shooting AKA Dear Sister."
It is one of the most memorable sketches of Andy Sambergit's time to Saturday night live. Starring Hader, Samberg, host Shia LaBeouf Y Kristen Wiig, the three-minute video parodies of one of The o.c.Equally memorable moments: the end of the second season when Marissa Cooper (played by Mischa Barton) fatally shoots Ryan's brother, Trey (played by Ben McKenzie Y Logan Marshall-Green, respectively).
The moment made an instant classic of Heap Imogean"Hide and Seek,quot;, and the same song was used in the SNL sketch, further consolidating its place in television and internet history.
At the beginning of the video, Samberg enters a room where Hader is writing a letter to his sister. However, before Hader can leave his pen, Samberg shoots him and Heap with the infinitely catchy "Mmmm what do you say?" the chorus begins to play, as in The o.c."Dear loved one,quot;.
Then there is a domino effect of the shots, with Hader shooting at Samberg, Samberg shooting at LaBeouf and the three men shooting at Wiig on numerous occasions. Fred Armisen Y Jason Sudeikis They finally appear as cops who then shoot each other. Each time a shot is fired, the chorus of the song begins again, resulting in a chaotic and hilarious end of the sketch.
The short was instantly iconic, so it was almost impossible not to think about it and The o.c. every time "Hide and Seek,quot; is played.
Millennials will not soon forget the sketch, nor refrain from mentioning it now that Hader and Bilson are dating.
In reaction to the news of their relationship, a fan tweeted The Lonely Island video and said, "Does anyone else instantly think about this knowing that Bill Hader and Rachel Bilson are dating?" Intervened other"Everyone acts so surprised by Rachel Bilson and Bill Hader dating as if it was not announced years ago."
Suffice it to say that this was a match made in internet paradise.
