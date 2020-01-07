Never forget when Bill Hader parodied The O.C. from Rachel Bilson

Mmmm, what do you say? That Bill hader Y Rachel Bilson Are they dating? Oh, the internet loves to see it.

Hader and Bilson confirmed their relationship by attending the 2020 Golden Globes together on Sunday. The couple smiled big while posing for photos on the red carpet, with the Barry star dressed in a black suit and The o.c. alum wears a black and gold dress with a lace bodice.

But there is one thing we should all remember about what connects the newest couple in Hollywood: the 2007 digital short of The Lonely Island "The Shooting AKA Dear Sister."

It is one of the most memorable sketches of Andy Sambergit's time to Saturday night live. Starring Hader, Samberg, host Shia LaBeouf Y Kristen Wiig, the three-minute video parodies of one of The o.c.Equally memorable moments: the end of the second season when Marissa Cooper (played by Mischa Barton) fatally shoots Ryan's brother, Trey (played by Ben McKenzie Y Logan Marshall-Green, respectively).

The moment made an instant classic of Heap Imogean"Hide and Seek,quot;, and the same song was used in the SNL sketch, further consolidating its place in television and internet history.