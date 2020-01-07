NeNe Leakes is looking for influencers to promote various products: here is your message

NeNe Leakes seems to have business in mind these days. She shared a message on her social media account, saying she is looking for influential people to help promote various products.

‘Search for social influencers who are willing to promote / test various products such as wigs, clothing, skin care and social circles. If you are, send emails to (protected email) along with your name (protected email). I can't wait to work with you❤️ ’NeNe captioned its post.

Many people responded, and followers flooded the comments section of NeNe. You will definitely have more than enough people to choose from.

NeNe also shared some photos with herself in a great outfit.

This is how NeNe subtitled his post:

‘I'm from the dirty south and say Heyyyyyyy, because it cost us nothing! Hello girl Heyyyyyy # lifeofnene💋 Thank you @ltd_creations for my jeans #naeemkhan cape #nyc ’

Someone praised NeNe and said: "I am happy for you, my dream was to succeed one day, but it never happens oh, as in life! I love you,quot;, and another commentator also praised his look: "Whewww … so much 🔥🔥 in a post Look well!

A follower wrote: "@neneleakes When I met you at your MGM Boutique you were so sensible and I loved that about you Lo️ Keep Shining Boo,quot;

In other news, NeNe appeared in this Sunday's RHOA episode, and fans were amazed.

Just the other day, he made an announcement on his social media account, and fans jumped in the comments to tell NeNe how happy they are to have seen her.



