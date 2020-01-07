Nazem Kadri of Colorado Avalanche takes exception from the great success of his teammate, accumulates 17 minutes of penalty

Colorado Avalanche striker Nazem Kadri took justice into his own hands on Tuesday when New York Rangers defender Ryan Lindgren struck a controversial blow to Kadri's teammate.

MORE: Justin Williams officially returns to Carolina Hurricanes

With just under four minutes to play in the first period, Lindgren leveled Joonas Donskoi of Colorado after Donskoi had thrown the disc into his attack zone on the red line. He seemed to make contact with Donskoi's head and sent the striker to the ice, wounded. When the officers on the ice did not ask for a penalty on the play, Kadri tracked Lindgren and challenged him to a fight.

Kadri threw at least a dozen strokes during the fairly unilateral fight and bloodied Lindgren before the linemen separated the two. The veteran Avalanche center added 17 minutes of penalty to his team's total leaders (which is now 77) for his actions in the game that included a minor of two minutes for instigating, a major of five minutes for fighting and a game of 10 minutes. bad behavior for instigating too.

As for Donskoi, he did not return to the game after Lindgren's coup and Avalanche coach Jared Bednar, he had no update on his status when the game ended. Similarly, Lindgren did not return to the game after his fight with Kadri; The Rangers listed him as outside with an upper body injury.

Bednar criticized the decision of the referees not to penalize Lindgren's initial blow that caused the entire incident.

"There is no call. We have to take care of ourselves," he said.

Kadri finished the game with a minus one, with 14 minutes and 39 seconds of ice time. The Rangers won the contest on Tuesday, 5-3, at Madison Square Garden.