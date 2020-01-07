NATO is taking out & # 39; some staff & # 39; of Iraq due to security concerns | News

NATO will take "some personnel,quot; out of Iraq because of the greater danger after the assassination of an Iranian general by the United States triggered threats of revenge.

The withdrawal is temporary, but "the safety of our staff is paramount," a NATO official said in a statement Tuesday.

US and allied foreign troops in Iraq are worried that they may be targeted by Iran or allied Iraqi militias in retaliation for Friday's murder.

Under US President Donald Trump, the US Army killed Qasem Soleimani, who led the Quds Force, commanding Iran's operations throughout the Middle East, in a drone attack at the airport. Baghdad

NATO announced on Saturday that it had suspended its training mission in Iraq, which has 500 instructors.

The NATO official said that other mission personnel were being transferred to other parts of Iraq and stressed that "NATO maintains a presence."

The alliance plans to resume its training there "when the situation permits."

He refused to give details about the amount of staff moving or where.

"The temporary repositioning of personnel (was) in different locations both inside and outside Iraq. To protect the safety of our personnel on the ground, we cannot go into operational details," he added.

The Romanian defense ministry said separately that its 14 soldiers participating in NATO deployment "will be temporarily relocated to another coalition base."

Hungarian defense minister Tibor Benko said that Hungarian soldiers in Iraq were ready for evacuation "if necessary," the official MTI agency reported.

Benko added that unless Hungary's soldiers were asked to leave, they would continue their mission.

Around 200 Hungarian soldiers are stationed in the northern Iraqi city of Erbil, both as part of the NATO training mission and the broader coalition against the ISIL organization.

The NATO training mission in Iraq, established in 2018, is separated from the much larger foreign military deployment in the US-led country. UU., Which has 5,200 soldiers stationed in Iraqi bases.

Some of the 500 Canadian troops estimated in Iraq will be temporarily transferred to neighboring Kuwait in the coming days to ensure their safety amid growing tensions in the region, a senior Canadian military official said Tuesday.

General Jonathan Vance, chief of defense personnel, announced the "operational break,quot; in a letter posted on Twitter to the families of deployed military personnel.

"In the next few days, and as a result of the Coalition and NATO planning, some of our people will be temporarily transferred from Iraq to Kuwait. Simply put, we are doing this to ensure their safety," he wrote.

A letter from William H Seely III, the commander of the US task force in Iraq, to ​​his Iraqi counterpart dated Monday said the US-led coalition "will reposition forces over the next few days and weeks to prepare for the forward movement. " ".

Many media outlets initially reported that there was a formal notice that the United States withdrew forces on Iraqi soil.

US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper has since clarified that there are no plans for US troops to leave Iraq.