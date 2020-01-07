Nashville Predators appoints former Devils coach John Hynes, head coach

John Hynes did not take long to find a job.

The former Devils head coach, who was fired on December 3, found a new home with Nashville, as the Predators named Hynes head coach on Tuesday.

"John Hynes is a bright young coach and a great leader who has a history of developing young players and motivating veterans successfully," said Nashville President David Poile through a team statement. "We love his resume as a coach and we trust that he has learned from each stop during his career, and has the best skill set to get the most out of our team."

Hynes spent just over four full seasons as the head of Newark, reaching the postseason once, but suffering a first-round elimination during the 2017-18 NHL playoffs.

Hynes replaces Peter Laviolette, who was fired Monday. Laviolette led the Predators to the 2017 Stanley Cup Final, losing to Pittsburgh, and followed that appearance with consecutive Central Division titles. Two disappointing early starts in the playoffs and a mediocre record 19-15-7 in 2019-20 later, his departure from Music City ended on January 6.

"This is a great opportunity to join an organization with a success story, a team with immense talent and a phenomenal fan base," Hynes said in a press release. "This organization has a solid foundation, from its property and executives to all reception staff, and I am excited to enter and try to maximize the skills of this team."

Hynes, 44, remains one of the youngest NHL coaches, with Jeremy Colliton (34) from Chicago, HC Sheldon Keefe (39) from Toronto, Alain Nasreddine (44) and D.J. from Ottawa. Smith (42), the only youngest head coach.