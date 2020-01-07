Mysteree ready for the Warwick show | Racing news





Mysteree – heading to Warwick

Michael Scudamore is likely to trust Mysteree as his representative at the McCoy Contractors Civil Engineering Classic Handicap Chase in Warwick on Saturday.

The other entry of coach Ross-on-Wye, Some Chaos, is ready to wait for the Portman Cup Chase in Taunton on January 18, as the ground will be too soft for him in Warwick.

"I think he will be very doubtful. Some Chaos will go away. The ground will be too soft for him, so he will probably expect another option," Scudamore said.

"He will be admitted to Taunton the following Saturday for a three-mile, four-mile chase there. If the terrain is going to be better anywhere, I thought it would be in Taunton."

Scudamore reports that Mysteree is in good shape and has forgiven his poor career at Becher Chase in Aintree last month, where national fences were not to his liking.

His long-distance chase form is good and includes a victory at the 2017 Eider Chase and he worked hard at the Grand National Trial and the Midlands National.

"Mysteree is ready to leave. He's in good shape, but he didn't go to Aintree's fences last time. He didn't seem to have fun around, but it was a good race the previous time in Kelso." he said.

"It stays well and the horses that have done well in races like Eider Chase run well in this type of race."