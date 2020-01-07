Miley Cyrus teases the new music and shows her new hairstyle!

Miley Cyrus started the new year with a new hairstyle! Yesterday, the singer and actress took her favorite platform, Instagram, to share her change of look with her followers!

Miley seems to have cut her hair much shorter and combined with her attitude while posing, she seemed really fierce!

It is definitely an aspect that fans are not accustomed to seeing, but given the fact that she has shaken all kinds of different hairstyles in the past, it is safe to say that it was not totally unexpected that she tried something new.

The photos he shared on January 6 showed the star in a white v-neck t-shirt, combined with simple jeans and accessories with a pair of black boots and sunglasses.

But perhaps the best "accessory,quot; was her shortest blonde hair that she also recognized in the caption, writing: "New hair." New Year . NEW MUSIC! 💀 ’

As you noticed, she also mentioned the fall of the music and that is what really excited most of her fans, although the hair was a second point of interest!

Fans commented on things like: "I can't wait!" And "New album?", While some simply reminded Miley how much they love her.

While promising some important things this year, it is not the first time the artist celebrates the beginning of the new decade.

In fact, on the first day of 2020, he went to Twitter to share a clip that dealt with the last ten years of his life and career, sprouting on the new beginning that the 20 020 seem to provide.

"10 years in 10 minutes #New Year Starts Now," he wrote next to the clip that, in fact, lasted 10 minutes.

What do you think about Miley's new look? Are you excited to see more music from her?



