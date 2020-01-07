Miley Cyrus reveals new mullet haircut and teases & # 39; New music & # 39; in 2020

Instagram

As expected, the Instagram update of the singer of & # 39; Malibu & # 39; About the next new release he excites his fans when one of them responds: & # 39; we are ready, queen & # 39 ;.

Miley Cyrus It started 2020 with a completely new look and a promise of what it has in store. Through a series of Instagram posts on Monday, January 6, the "Malibu" singer offered fans a glimpse of her new mullet hairstyle, as well as a "new music" track.

In three separate publications, the wife separated from Liam Hemsworth a modern version of his father's famous hairstyle could be seen Billy Ray Cyrus shaken decades ago. Its version features short front bangs and longer and layered lint. He completed his funky look with dark sunglasses, white t-shirt, a pair of blue jeans and black boots.

<br />

"New hair. New year. NEW MUSIC," subtitled the three publications, 27, and quickly got positive responses. His older brother, Trace Cyrus, replied: "Yooo, great mullet boy." His other brother Brandi Cyrus, on the other hand, reacted to the new musical commentary by writing "HURRYYY". A similar sentiment was shared by Victoria & # 39; s Secret Angel Taylor Hill, who commented: "I can't wait."

<br />

Miley's hair transformation began in late November 2019. At that time, she went to celebrity stylist Sally Hershberger after her mother cut her hair at home. Tish Cyrus. "Miley wanted to go more punk. She wanted something nervous," Sally told E! News about what the former "Hannah Montana" star was looking for.

<br />

"We went with a modern mullet that she can wear elegant, but also wavy and messy," the hair expert continued. "To get the nervous look, I cut her hair precisely with scissors and then used a razor to add definition." On the final result, he said: "We all loved the cut. It was the right vibe."

When fans started attacking her for the "Wrecking Ball" hit, Sally defended herself, "First of all, if you knew something about your hair, it's the position you're in, that's why it looks like this, it's 100 percent uniform and she also had it straightened to make it more serious, which I really like. That being said, relax and I know it's a modern mullet, which is very good, but it's something you probably don't even know well, but you don't I'm sorry. "