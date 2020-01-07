Mikel Arteta is already transmitting his message and Arsenal feels the benefits | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTMLa90fb8acdb2f8d6f4fa47808140417b59% %MINIFYHTMLa90fb8acdb2f8d6f4fa47808140417b510%

Many of the questions about Mikel Arteta when he assumed the position of head coach of Arsenal last month focused on his inexperience.

Would a rookie manager be able to run a locker room with players and former teammates not much younger than him? Would he be able to stamp his authority on the side in a way that Unai Emery couldn't?

Arteta has been at work for less than three weeks. It still has only four games. But he has already come a long way to answer those questions.

The 37-year-old has preached discipline and dedication since the beginning of his term, using the term "non-negotiable,quot; in his media appearances, and did not hesitate to give his first half-time pass during the Arsenal FA Cup. clash with Leeds United on Monday night.

"He yelled a lot," Alexandre Lacazette revealed. "I was really angry, but that's what we need," said goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez. "When I see what I don't want to see, and I'm not speaking in a technical or tactical way, I can't be happy and I have to let them know," Arteta added.

However, the most encouraging thing is not that he was willing to undress his players, but that the response was so positive. Arsenal, overwhelmed by Marcelo Bielsa's team in the first half, was a different team after the break. Arteta demanded greater effort and intensity and achieved it.

It was proof that his messages are coming and, although he described it as a "very good lesson for the team," it was just as instructive for him. "I am learning every day about them," he said. "What they need when they lose, what they need when they win and how they can react when they want."

The first half display against Leeds was a reminder of the work ahead, but the second half was more similar to his previous performances with Arteta. There has been hiccups, of course. Arsenal could only take one point from Bournemouth and suffered a late collapse against Chelsea. But his improvement with the new head coach has been clear.

In a few weeks, Arteta has implemented a much clearer game style than Emery achieved in 18 months. It consists of a more concerted collective effort without the ball, the type of coordinated pressure tactics that already exist in the old Arteta club, Manchester City, and a greater emphasis on mastering the games with him.

Where before there was a sense of improvisation to Arsenal attacks, there are now clearly defined game patterns. The result is that they finally look like a team again instead of a collection of individuals.

Arteta is still working in their physical state, the lack of resistance forced them to retreat against Chelsea and Manchester United, but their distance traveled and sprints numbers increased significantly and the recoveries and interceptions of the ball are in the same trend. Arteta will feel that Arsenal is still taking too many shots, but a quarter have fallen.

The numbers reflect how this group of players has acquired Arteta's approach, both in possession and outside it. They also claim their refusal to commit to what they demand. There will be no passengers in his Arsenal team and he has made it clear.

"I want people to take responsibility for their jobs and I want people who offer passion and energy for this football club," he said in his presentation. "Anyone who doesn't buy this, or has a negative effect or whatever, is not good enough for this environment or this culture."

It is exactly the wake-up call that these players needed and there has been an improvement throughout the team. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has launched into his role on the left side, even compromising his future with the club before Monday's game. Mesut Ozil is at its best in months. Meanwhile, Lucas Torreira is shining again at the base of the midfield.

On the occasions when the levels have fallen below the required standard, Arteta has acted quickly. The record signing Nicolas Pepe was outstanding in the first half against Manchester United on New Year's Day, scoring the opening goal and having a hand in the second, but Arteta did not hesitate to hook him when his work rate fell early in the second half.

"Everyone has to give 100 percent," Sokratis Papastathopoulos said after that game. David Luiz, his center mate and another player whose form has improved markedly in recent weeks, is already convinced that Arteta has what it takes to become one of the best coaches in the world.

The clarity of Arteta's vision and the efforts of the players in the field have transformed the atmosphere among the fans. Even after Arsenal was widely surpassed in the first half against Leeds, there were no sounds of discontent from the stands. Fans stayed with the players and, in the end, applauded them off the field.

It was a satisfactory result for Arteta, but even with the progress of the assured Arsenal, there was no relief at his press conference. Instead, he offered his players a severe warning against complacency. "We are not in a position to relax because we are not good enough to relax," he said. "If we don't play at that level, we are not good enough."

Not good enough yet. But getting better. Mikel Arteta is transmitting his message and Arsenal is already feeling the benefits.