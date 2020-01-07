Mercedes-Benz reveals its new car inspired by the movie ‘Avatar’

Roommates, Mercedes-Benz is moving really different this year! At the CES in Las Vegas, Mercedes presented its new concept car called "Vision AVTR,quot; by Mercedes-Benz, which is reportedly inspired by the movie "Avatar."

Business Insider reports that the film's real director, James Cameron, helped design the car. He said: "I see a future in which we continue to co-evolve with our technology … we will merge, absorb it and become such a natural part of our lives."

Watch the video below:

Along with the impressive and elegant design, apparently The Vision AVTR can also move both sideways and diagonally. The biggest surprise is that the car doesn't really come equipped with a steering wheel. Instead, drivers will operate the car through an oval-shaped controller in the center console. Apparently, when you place your hand in the control unit "the interior comes to life and the vehicle recognizes the driver for his heartbeat and breathing."

As for the rest of the design, the back is covered with 33 sliding scales. Mercedes calls them "bionic fins,quot; and states that its function is to be able to communicate with the driver inside the car. In a press release, Mercedes said: "You can communicate with the driver and through the driver with your outside world through movements that flow naturally in subtle gestures." The great revelation was something like the revelation of the iPhone 11 but with much more talent for the show if you can believe it!

This car is really living in the future!