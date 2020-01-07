Meghan Markle and Prince Harry make their first public appearance in 2020

SplashNews.com
Back to business!
On Tuesday, Meghan markle Y Prince Harry He visited Canada House in London, on the occasion of his first real commitment of the new year. Royalty have spent the last six weeks in Canada with their son. Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, 8 months, for some "private family time,quot;. Their last real outing took place in November, where the couple joined Prince William, Kate Middleton and the rest of the royal family at a Memorial Day event.
Dressed in an elegant Stella McCartney camel cross coat, the new mom looked effortlessly elegant while greeting the fans and entering the building. He combined the fashion piece with a satin brown midi skirt, a brown turtleneck sweater and Jimmy Choo's Romy shoes in rusty velvet, which he wore while visiting Belfast in February 2018.
As for its accessories, Meghan opted for her favorite Kismet by Milka Dangle Full Circles bracelet, which has been put on several occasions.
While they were at Canada House, Meghan and Harry drank tea with Janice Charette, who is the High Commissioner in Canada for the United Kingdom. and works to support the partnership between countries. They also thanked their staff for "the warm Canadian hospitality and the support they received,quot; during their trip. The Duke and Duchess also attended a special exhibition of the Canadian indigenous artist. Skatewennati In the Canadian gallery.
In March, Meghan and Harry visited the House of Canada to celebrate Commonwealth Day. At that time, the duchess was about six months pregnant, who was born on May 6.
Despite their recent recess, Meghan and Harry have been active in social networks. They shared their Christmas card in December, which featured a sweet snapshot of the new family of three under their Christmas tree. To ring in 2020, they published a slide show of images of their favorite moments of 2019, including an adorable photo of Harry holding baby Archie.
More recently, they showed their support to the victims of Australian wildfires with a sincere message: "Our thoughts and prayers are with people across Australia who continue to face the devastating fires that have been raging for months."
