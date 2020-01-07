Meghan Markle and Prince Harry make their first public appearance in 2020

Back to business!

On Tuesday, Meghan markle Y Prince Harry He visited Canada House in London, on the occasion of his first real commitment of the new year. Royalty have spent the last six weeks in Canada with their son. Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, 8 months, for some "private family time,quot;. Their last real outing took place in November, where the couple joined Prince William, Kate Middleton and the rest of the royal family at a Memorial Day event.

Dressed in an elegant Stella McCartney camel cross coat, the new mom looked effortlessly elegant while greeting the fans and entering the building. He combined the fashion piece with a satin brown midi skirt, a brown turtleneck sweater and Jimmy Choo's Romy shoes in rusty velvet, which he wore while visiting Belfast in February 2018.

As for its accessories, Meghan opted for her favorite Kismet by Milka Dangle Full Circles bracelet, which has been put on several occasions.