Meet the many sides of Kristin Cavallari

Show us something Kristin Cavallari I can not do!
"Kristin … she can drink up to everyone," laughs the Very cavallari former star social media manager Shannon Ford In this compilation video that highlights several shades of the personality of his former boss, from the queen of the party to the professional. First: Kristin out of the clock.
"If I promise to go out and really, I really do, then I don't have an off switch," Uncommon founder, designer and CEO James shrugs, who we have seen mastering the game of working hard, playing hard. with enthusiasm, attitude and style since the debut of his reality series in 2018. This particularly memorable copy of material found originally broadcast during Very cavallari season one, when Kristin invited his employees to a round of drinks after work and then tried to do twerking in public.
"You literally have to get me off the bar," he jokes about his personality outside working hours, whose commitment to the task in question apparently, but honestly, is not surprising, reflects that of his 9 to 5.
When Kristin is not busy designing products for her Nashville-based lifestyle company, she is managing a growing team of employees, establishing pop-up stores across the country and, in general, educating the large population about ins and outs of being a modern person. Renaissance woman.
So what (s) version of Kristin hopes to achieve in the third season? Whether it's a meaningless employer, a lush animal lover or a thoughtful friend, get back to meet many infinitely fruitful sides of Kristin in the mashup video above! And for more vibes outside the office, scroll through the beach photo gallery below!
Season 3 of Very cavallari It premieres on Thursday, January 9 at 9 pm, only on E!
Grateful
We are more than grateful for this pre-Thanksgiving bikini photo that Kristin shared in November 2019. "Desert restart,quot;, the Very cavallari published star.
Instagram / Kristin Cavallari
Bts
Kristin shines in this snapshot behind the scenes of the filming of the Spring / Summer 2020 campaign of Uncommon James in Puerto Vallarta.
Instagram / Kristin Cavallari
Kristin By Jay
Who knew that the husband of the founder of the UJ had such a good eye for photography? "Hubs behind the lens," captioned the June 2019 holiday photo.
Arena among friends
To celebrate 2019, Kristin traveled to Cabo with her team and wore more than sexy bikinis throughout the trip.
Lazy beach
A white bandeau top and a bottom of stripped frills are a combination made in the paradise of Mexican vacations.
Floating for the holidays
Nothing says "Christmas,quot; like a striped bikini and a flamenco float.
Palm Springs or Bust
the Very cavallari The cast showed off her toned bodies while filming in Palm Springs in November.
Tropical weather
How do we get to this tropical destination? Asking for a friend.
Girls talk
Saylor She takes her mother with her great style swimsuit and her love for the ocean.
Fun in the sun
Who doesn't like a good pool float?
Simply beach
Cavallari mixed and combined his suit while on vacation with the girls in 2018 in one of his favorite places … Tulum, Mexico!
White sand beach
The author of the cookbook took her wine to the sand with her and obtained a brazen tan line by courtesy of this little T-bikini.
Kicking it
"Out of the office," the reality star simply captioned this beach photo of May 2018.
Pool babies
This is the back details with this suit and we love it.
Mini Me
Did your husband benefit from playing for the Miami Dolphins? You can spend Christmas Eve in a bikini.
Spa time
The 32-year-old star relaxed while drinking coffee with this elegant bikini as part of her girls' trip to Desert Hot Springs in 2017.
Sunny swing
We are in love with this brown textured bikini that Cavallari put on one of her many beautiful getaways with her husband Jay cutler.
Salty waves
The waves called and Cavallari, of course, listened … in Tulum, Mexico. PS: We are big fans of this hot swimsuit.
Boating with bae
The lovebirds enjoyed a special trip to Mexico in honor of The hills 30th birthday Cavallari star and killed him with his whole beach.
To … Coconut time!
Cavallari I watched the landscape with a swimsuit of prey (designed by Audrina Patridge) while celebrating his 30th birthday in January 2017.
Sips in Bali
"It's 5 p.m. somewhere …" Cavallari captioned this picturesque Bali scene.
Babes in Bikinis
After giving birth to her third child in November 2015, the owner of Uncommon James took a beach vacation in April 2016, complete with a striped suit and her breast pump.
Pounding
In June 2015, the former Laguna Beach Star showed her growing baby bump and showed that she always looks good in a bikini.
Beachin & # 39; with the boys
Cavallari sunbathed in a black and white bikini with her son to start spring in 2015.
Splash News
Beach walks
The happy couple escaped the cold and changed their jackets for walks on the beach and bikinis.
A quick bath
The reality star took a look at her black bikini while on vacation in January 2015.
Babymoon
While pregnant with her second child, Cavallari took time to vacation on the beach with her growing family in 2014 and looked attractive in her two-piece suit.
What mood of Kristin are you most excited to visit again next season?