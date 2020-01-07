Meet the many sides of Kristin Cavallari

Show us something Kristin Cavallari I can not do!

"Kristin … she can drink up to everyone," laughs the Very cavallari former star social media manager Shannon Ford In this compilation video that highlights several shades of the personality of his former boss, from the queen of the party to the professional. First: Kristin out of the clock.

"If I promise to go out and really, I really do, then I don't have an off switch," Uncommon founder, designer and CEO James shrugs, who we have seen mastering the game of working hard, playing hard. with enthusiasm, attitude and style since the debut of his reality series in 2018. This particularly memorable copy of material found originally broadcast during Very cavallari season one, when Kristin invited his employees to a round of drinks after work and then tried to do twerking in public.

"You literally have to get me off the bar," he jokes about his personality outside working hours, whose commitment to the task in question apparently, but honestly, is not surprising, reflects that of his 9 to 5.