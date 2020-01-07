Meet the dog that helps save koalas and other wild animals from the fires of Australia

Get together Bear, the koalas detection dog that is saving animals from fires that ravage the Australian continent.
Since the fires began in September, this dog and many other individuals have been trying their best to save their furry friends from forest fires in New South Wales and Queensland. According to the University of Sunshine Coast (USC), "Bear has helped us locate sick and injured koalas and has recently been called to look for koalas in fire-devastated habitats."
As the fires continue to burn on the east coast of Australia, people look at Bear, who was abandoned like a puppy because of his OCD, for hope and comfort in what seems to be a bleak situation.
His good deeds have even been highlighted by people like Leonardo Dicaprio Y Tom Hanks. Both actors shared images of Bear at work, but Hanks went one step further by supporting the creation of a Disney movie about Bear's adventures inside. "This is a Disney movie that must be made: the story of Bear, the koala detection dog," the critically acclaimed star said. "That's adorable. I like the bear."
As tempting as starring in a movie is, Bear and his team remain focused on the task at hand. Bear's cooperation is particularly necessary, according to Dr. Celine Frere, principal investigator of the USC Detection Dogs for Conservation, since dogs can "smell what we cannot see."
"The sense of smell of a dog is 10,000 times stronger than that of humans. By successfully training Bear to locate the koalas means that we can now work faster and with great precision to protect them," said Wildlife Campaigner for IFAW, Joey sharrad add. "Now more than ever, each individual koala is important for the future of the species, so we are delighted that the world now sees Bear for what he is, a wildlife hero."
Bear is just one of the many beings who are contributing to the fight against the devastating forest fires. Liam Hemsworth, Elton John, Nicole Kidman, Keith Urbanand many more celebrities have donated large sums of money to the cause in hopes of preventing the spread of the flames.
If you want to show your support, choose between a charity of your choice or one of these official charities that can help: Red Cross, Firefighters, Wires.
