Meet the dog that helps save koalas and other wild animals from the fires of Australia

Get together Bear, the koalas detection dog that is saving animals from fires that ravage the Australian continent.

Since the fires began in September, this dog and many other individuals have been trying their best to save their furry friends from forest fires in New South Wales and Queensland. According to the University of Sunshine Coast (USC), "Bear has helped us locate sick and injured koalas and has recently been called to look for koalas in fire-devastated habitats."

As the fires continue to burn on the east coast of Australia, people look at Bear, who was abandoned like a puppy because of his OCD, for hope and comfort in what seems to be a bleak situation.

His good deeds have even been highlighted by people like Leonardo Dicaprio Y Tom Hanks. Both actors shared images of Bear at work, but Hanks went one step further by supporting the creation of a Disney movie about Bear's adventures inside. "This is a Disney movie that must be made: the story of Bear, the koala detection dog," the critically acclaimed star said. "That's adorable. I like the bear."