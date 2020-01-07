Meat Loaf's daughter praises Greta Thunberg for the response to Rocker's criticism

Instagram

The 72-year-old rocker does not believe in global warming and climate change and claims that the 16-year-old Swedish environmental activist has been "brainwashing."

Meatloafthe daughter of Amanda Aday has "applauded" activist Greta Thunberg for confronting the rocker, after controversially affirming that the adolescent had "brainwashed to think that there is climate change" when there is none.

The singer of "I would do anything for love (but I won't do that)" made headlines when she told the British newspaper The Daily Mail in a recent interview that she believes the 16-year-old environmental champion is wrong in her campaign. to save the earth

"I feel that for Greta," he said. "He has been brainwashed thinking that there is climate change and not. He has not done anything wrong, but has been forced to think that what he says is true."

Then, Greta responded by tweeting that attention should be focused on the "scientific facts" of climate change, a position that Amanda respects.

When sharing Greta's Twitter response to her father on her Facebook page, Amanda wrote: "I don't always agree with my father, since most people don't always agree with their parents. I applaud the response from Greta Thunberg to his criticisms. #RiseAbove. "

When one of Amanda's friends on Facebook asked why Meat Loaf criticized Greta in the first place, she replied: "The reporter harassed him for his opinion on her. Her response was a bit twisted and Dad didn't have all the facts. But finally he doesn't believe in climate change. "