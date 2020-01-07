Max Verstappen's new agreement with Red Bull: analysis with Martin Brundle







It took seven days of the new year to make one of the most important driver announcements of 2020.

The news that Max Verstappen will stay at Red Bull for another four seasons not only underscores the belief and trust that both sides have with each other to fulfill their ambitions, but also contains one of the most fundamental pieces in the pilot market puzzle of F1, which is very incomplete. 2021

One of those other valuable pieces was Charles Leclerc, whom Ferrari tied to his own long-term agreement just before Christmas.

Significantly, the quick-launch announcements mean that the two drivers considered the leaders of the new F1 generation are already firmly aligned with their teams for the first seasons of the era of the new rules of the sport when it starts next year.

Why has Verstappen registered?

"I think it's very interesting," he said. Sky Sports F1 & # 39; s Martin Brundle of the extended Verstappen agreement. "We thought it would develop throughout the year."

"My immediate reaction was good for Max, good for Red Bull and good for Formula 1 in general. It means that everyone has a longer-term vision and eliminates many short-term threats and nervousness."

"Red Bull has obviously been able to assure you that they can give you what you want."

Heading towards the start of his sixth F1 season, and at the back of his most complete campaign so far in 2019, Verstappen seems smarter than ever to launch a first assault on the drivers' title.

Red Bull's own momentum is growing, with a strong final on its way to 2019 that coincides with a brief but key initial renewal of its Honda engine agreement by 2021. But Verstappen's signature was clearly vital.

"Red Bull had to be super nervous about staying with Max, that was critical," Brundle said. "You had to worry that if Max joined Mercedes or Ferrari, Dietrich Mateschitz, the owner of the team, could have examined everything and thought & # 39; what is the point & # 39; if he is contributing such a talent just so that He jumps off the ship.

"People love the continuity within Formula 1 teams. Cars are built around drivers and their driving style. Marketing programs are built around them, long-term sponsors are achieved because they have a long-term plan Teams always look beyond the path of what they left behind.

"We also know, of course, that there are often some exit windows on both sides also through that process. That condition has to be in force. Performance clauses are always very difficult to write, but you can also look for personal guarantees key .

"For example, if I signed again for Red Bull, I'd like to know if Christian Horner is going to be close. Is Adrian Newey close? Who else is close?

"They have prepared a package, financial and technical, and have convinced Max and his gang to establish themselves for another four years. As you can imagine, that is something powerful."

What does it mean for Mercedes and Hamilton?

Although 2020 has just begun, the off-season movements of Red Bull and Ferrari mean that the Mercedes world champions are the only ones in the & # 39; Tres Grandes & # 39; of F1 without a driver registered for the first year of the review of sport regulation in 12 months.

Lewis Hamilton, the six-time champion, and teammate Valtteri Bottas are in agreements that expire at the end of this year.

So, did Red Bull tie Verstappen to protect himself from the Silver Arrows? Or the world champions have other plans, perhaps with an extension for Hamilton, F1 champion and box office star, which is already on the cards?

"The news of Verstappen makes me think & # 39; what is happening in Mercedes & # 39; in the short and medium term?" Brundle added.

"I really would have expected one of Verstappen or Leclerc to swing in Mercedes. You should look at it and think that Mercedes has to be at least the best car for another two or three years with the momentum they have." I have, so why hasn't one of them registered there? "

Great news in general about Max and RB. With Leclerc stuck in Ferrari, we have a serious long-term duel in our hands, hopefully accompanied by several other hot shoes. I wonder what Lewis will think when he turns 35, the young gentlemen are determined and focused on his crown now 🤔 https://t.co/ngOlnxTfWv – Martin Brundle (@ MBrundleF1) January 7, 2020

Hamilton has said he will consider his options carefully before what could be the final contract of his brilliant career in F1, with links to Ferrari, in particular, is unlikely to disappear completely until a renewal with Mercedes is announced.

"It leaves Lewis reduced options, but he still has a lot of aces," Brundle said. "And it doesn't really prevent Lewis from going to either of those two teams."

"Possibly I would do it in Red Bull, but it doesn't stop the idea of ​​a Hamilton-Leclerc lineup at Ferrari."

"But it has reduced Lewis's options, if in fact he has not signed with Mercedes-Benz in the long term. Maybe the music stopped before Christmas, everyone sat down and there is some embedded news that we have not heard yet."

"But these agreements after 2020 have certainly happened sooner than I expected."

Why do you expect a & # 39; it was golden & # 39 ;?

It is possible that two of the network's most popular properties are not playing their part in this year's transfer market, but the longer-term importance of rapid renewals is clear, and exciting, as F1 begins a new decade

"With my TV cover on, I like a bit of movement among the drivers, it's something to talk about," Brundle said.

"But now we are fair.

"We now have two camps defined in Red Bull and Ferrari with Verstappen and Leclerc, respectively, for the next four or five seasons, with Lando Norris, George Russell, Carlos Sainz and other drivers who also join in other parts of the grid."

"That has the & # 39; golden era & # 39; written everywhere."

