Max Verstappen signs a new Red Bull agreement







Max Verstappen has put an end to speculation about his future in F1 by signing a new Red Bull agreement that runs until 2023.

In the second great news after 2021 in the last month, Verstappen has extended his stay with the team for another two years.

Charles Leclerc enrolled in Ferrari until 2024 just before Christmas, which means that the two drivers considered the best prospects of the new generation were enrolled in their existing teams in the new era of F1 rules.

More to follow …