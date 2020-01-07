Max Verstappen or Charles Leclerc: Who will first win a Formula 1 title?

%MINIFYHTML04cfa3f529e7bbaf8c32dad8924606fe9% %MINIFYHTML04cfa3f529e7bbaf8c32dad8924606fe10%







There are still two months left for the new F1 season, but Ferrari and Red Bull have acted quickly in recent weeks to possibly link the sport's most popular young properties to long-term agreements.

Max Verstappen of Red Bull and Charles Leclerc of Ferrari are 22 years old, are already multiple winners and finished third and fourth respectively in the Drivers' Championship last year, just behind the Mercedes drivers.

Great news in general about Max and RB. With Leclerc stuck in Ferrari, we have a serious long-term duel in our hands, hopefully accompanied by several other hot shoes. I wonder what Lewis will think when he turns 35, the young gentlemen are determined and focused on his crown now 🤔 https://t.co/ngOlnxTfWv – Martin Brundle (@ MBrundleF1) January 7, 2020

Sustained success now seems assured for both of them heading for a new decade of F1, but who has the best chance of winning their first F1 title first from 2020 onwards?

Cast your vote in the poll below …