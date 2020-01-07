Home Sports Max Verstappen or Charles Leclerc: Who will first win a Formula 1...

Max Verstappen or Charles Leclerc: Who will first win a Formula 1 title?

There are still two months left for the new F1 season, but Ferrari and Red Bull have acted quickly in recent weeks to possibly link the sport's most popular young properties to long-term agreements.

Max Verstappen of Red Bull and Charles Leclerc of Ferrari are 22 years old, are already multiple winners and finished third and fourth respectively in the Drivers' Championship last year, just behind the Mercedes drivers.

Sustained success now seems assured for both of them heading for a new decade of F1, but who has the best chance of winning their first F1 title first from 2020 onwards?

